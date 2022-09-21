Next James Bond: These are the 13 actresses who are favourites to be the first female James Bond - including former 007 Lashana Lynch and Doctor Who's Karen Gillan
It’s one of the hottest roles in cinema and the bookies have a number of famous actresses in the frame to make history as the first woman to play the lead role in the franchaise.
Ever since Daniel Craig announced that ‘No Time To Die’ would be his last James Bond film, there has been feverish speculation about his successor.
The successful candidate will become the eighth person to play Ian Fleming’s iconic character, following actors Sean Connery, David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig.
James Bond: Why the next Scottish actor to play the part may need to say 'stirred, not shaken' – Scotsman comment
And some have suggested that it might be time for a woman to take on the world-saving roles – with one actress who has already technically held the 007 title amongst the most hotly-tipped.
Betting company William Hill are currently quoting odds for 13 actresses to don the tuxedo and enjoy a vodka martini, shaken not stirred.
Here they are, from favourite to outsider.
