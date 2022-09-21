1. Lashana Lynch

About to appear in the much anticipated film The Woman King alongside Viola Davis, Lashana Lynch technically took over the 007 codename from Daniel Craig in No Time To Die. Could she retain the iconic number and be promoted to lead role in the next instalment? There's a 33/1 chance according to the bookies, making her the joint favourite actress to land the role.

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer