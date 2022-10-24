Ever since Daniel Craig announced that ‘No Time To Die’ would be his last James Bond film, there has been feverish speculation about his successor.

The successful candidate will become the eighth actor to play Ian Fleming’s iconic character, following Sean Connery, David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig.

Bookies have the frontrunners to take over as being Superman’s Henry Cavill and Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page, but according to a recent survey film fans in the UK disagree.

The study, conducted by Showcase Cinemas, has been released to coincide with James Bond Day on October 5 – the same day the world premiere of first ever Bond film Dr No took place 60 years ago.

Other findings saw 1964’s iconic Goldfinger voted the nation’s favourite Bond film (20 per cent), with Oddjob crowned as the ultimate Bond villain (24 per cent), Pussy Galore the top Bond girl (30 per cent), and Shirley Bassey’s Goldfinger the number one Bond theme song (27 per cent).

Sean Connery is by far the favourite Bond of all time with a staggering 36 per cent of the votes, with Roger Moore claiming second place with 18 per cent.

Mark Barlow, UK General Manager for Showcase Cinemas, said: “James Bond has wowed British cinema fans for decades and the rumours around Daniel Craig’s replacement have been a hot topic since he bowed out last year.

“The results show their enduring appeal for film fans across the country, and we can’t wait to find out who takes the part nest.”

Here are the 10 actors the British public want to see step into Daniel Craig’s shoes.

Read more:

1. Idris Elba Idris Elba is the UK's choice to take up the iconic role of James Bond, with 13 per cent of the vote – despite the star distancing himself from the part in recent weeks. The star recently explained: “It is not a goal for my career,” adding, “I don’t think that, you know, playing Bond will satisfy some of my personal goals.” Idris Elba first found fame in American television series The Wire. He's since landed numerous roles on the big and small screens. Photo: Paras Griffin Photo Sales

2. Tom Hardy Venom star Tom Hardy has long been rumoured as a potential 007, and according to the survey 11 per cent of Brits would like to see it happen. Photo: Tristan Fewings Photo Sales

3. Tom Hiddleston Tom Hiddleston is a long-shot with bookies to take over from Daniel Craig, but is third favourite with the British public. 4.3 percent would like to see him jump from playing Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to star in another huge franchise. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez Photo Sales

4. James Norton Happy Valley and Grantchester actor James Norton looked comfortable in a tux in the BBC's McMafia series - perhaps one of the reasons he's fourth favourite with British film fans to become Bond, with support running at 4 per cent. Photo: Andreas Rentz Photo Sales