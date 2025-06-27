It has been over well three years since Daniel Craig’s hung up his tux after starring in his final James Bond film, ‘No Time To Die’.
Since then there has been feverish speculation over who will succeed him in one of the world’s biggest film franchaises.
A succession of big names have seemed to be in poll position to follow in the footsteps of Sean Connery, David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, and Pierce Brosnan - as well as Daniel Craig.
In 2024 it was reported that Kickass star Aaron Taylor-Johnson had accepted the job, but the news was never confirmed.
And there is now further doubt about the recuitment process after Barbara Broccoli and her half brother Michael G. Wilson, who have effectively previously handpicked the actors to play the character since the 1990s, signed over ‘full creative control’ to Amazon MGM Studios.
But now a director has been hired, with Canadian filmmaker Denis Villeneuve taking on the next film in the seies, following the success of his Dune franchaise.
It can surely now just be a matter of time before we hear who will be his lead actor.
Here are the latest 11 actors now tipped by the bookies to pull on 007’s tuxedo.
1. Aaron Taylor-Johnson - 11/8
Aaron Taylor-Johnson had previously been favourite to become the next Bond for months, following news reports that he had agreed to play the iconic role. There's been silence since though, and the lack of an official announcement has cast doubt on his involvement - particularly since Amazon took over creative control of the franchaise. Best known for playing the title character in the 'Kick-Ass' films, Taylor-Johnson also starred opposite Brad Pitt in 'Bullet Train' and is soon to be seen in horror sequel '28 Years Later'. He's now back to the favourite at 11/8 to step into 007's shoes. | Getty Images for Sony Pictures
2. Theo James - 7/2
A relatively recent tip to play 007, Divergent series star Theo James' name hadn't been mentioned until a few months ago. Recently in cinemas starring in horror film 'The Monkey', he's now 7/2 second favourite. He's drifted out slightly in recent months though, having been a lowly priced as 2/1 at one point. Critically acclaimed for his performance in the television series 'The White Lotu's, he also recently played the lead role in Guy Ritchie's action comedy series 'The Gentlemen'. | Getty Images for Netflix
3. Scott Rose-Marsh - 4/1
Relative unknown Scott Rose-Marsh has come from nowhere in recent days to become third favourite for the Bond role - priced at 4/1. The BRIT School graduate is best known for Scott Rose-Marsh (born 1988) is a British actor.[1] He is known for playing Pete in S4C's 'Yr Amgueddfa', and Jerome in the BBC One series 'Chloe'. | Contributed
4. Aaron Pierre - 5/1
Another actor who wasn't even in the frame a week ago, but who is now one of the favourites to play 007, with odds of just 5/1, is Aaron Pierre. The English actor found fame in television scifi 'Krypton and has gone on to star in films such as 'Old', 'Rebel Ridge' and 'Mufasa: The Lion King'. | Getty Images