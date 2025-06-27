1 . Aaron Taylor-Johnson - 11/8

Aaron Taylor-Johnson had previously been favourite to become the next Bond for months, following news reports that he had agreed to play the iconic role. There's been silence since though, and the lack of an official announcement has cast doubt on his involvement - particularly since Amazon took over creative control of the franchaise. Best known for playing the title character in the 'Kick-Ass' films, Taylor-Johnson also starred opposite Brad Pitt in 'Bullet Train' and is soon to be seen in horror sequel '28 Years Later'. He's now back to the favourite at 11/8 to step into 007's shoes. | Getty Images for Sony Pictures