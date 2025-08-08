It’s been nearly four years since the last James Bond film, with Daniel Craig starring No Time To Die.
The Bond-drought is coming to an end though, with confirmation in recent weeks that the 26th instalment of the spy series will be directed by Canadian Dune filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, written by Peaky Blinders’ Steven Knight, and produced by Amy Pascal and David Heyman.
But there’s still no sign of who will play the title character - with further doubt cast on the recuitment process after Barbara Broccoli and her half brother Michael G. Wilson, who have effectively previously handpicked the Bond actors since the 1990s, signed over ‘full creative control’ to Amazon MGM Studios.
It had previously been reported that Aaron Taylor-Johnson had been offered the part, but that now seems unlikely - and a number of actors have been tipped over the course of this year.
And this week a new favourite has emerged, just as it seems likely an announcement will be made imminently.
Here are the latest 13 actors with the best chance of enjoying their martinis shaken not stirred - according to the bookies.
1. Callum Turner - 5/2
For the first time Callum Turner is now the clear favourite to follow up his supporting part in the 'Fantastic Beasts' franchaise with a lead role in arguably the world's most famous film series. His odds have been slashed in recent weeks so there is real momentum behind him. He's now priced at 5/2 for the role. He recently played John 'Bucky' Egan in the miniseries 'Masters of the Air'. | AFP via Getty Images
2. Aaron Taylor-Johnson - 10/3
Aaron Taylor-Johnson had previously been favourite to become the next Bond for months, following news reports that he had agreed to play the iconic role. There's been silence since though, and the lack of an official announcement has cast doubt on his involvement - particularly since Amazon took over creative control of the franchaise. Best known for playing the title character in the 'Kick-Ass' films, Taylor-Johnson also starred opposite Brad Pitt in 'Bullet Train' and is in cinemas at the moment with horror sequel '28 Years Later'. He's now drifted out to second favourite - priced at 10/3 to step into 007's shoes. | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
3. Henry Cavill - 9/2
'Superman' and 'The Witcher' star Henry Cavill has long been touted as a potential James Bond - even before Daniel Craig was cast. He'd dropped out of the running for a while but is back on the list now with his odds dropping in recent weeks. He's now priced at 9/2, in from 9/1 just a week ago. | Getty Images for AFI
4. Jacob Elordi - 15/2
A name that came from seemingly nowhere a couple of months ago, Jacob Elordi has seen his odds of tumble down to 15/2 to become the second Australian James Bond after George Lazenby. He shot to fame in 'Saltburn' and played Elvis in 'Priscilla'. | Getty Images