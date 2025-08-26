Scottish comedian, actor and writer Richard Gadd bagged one of last year’s biggest television hits with Baby Reindeer.

The show, which told the story of a man dealing with sexual assault and unwanted female attention, has provided no little controversy, being the subject of a lawsuit by the woman who inspired the stalker character, Martha.

Despite this, it has made a star of Gadd, with over 50 million people streaming the series which won six Emmys, two Golden Globes and a BAFTA.

It means that his latest project - a six-part BBC series shot in Glasgow - is highly-anticipated.

Gadd both writes and stars in Half Man alongside Billy Elliot actor Jamie Bell, with the pair playing two play half brothers Ruben and Niall.

They reunite after years apart and take a look back at their relationship from the 1980s on.

BBC chiefs have said it will capture the "wild energy of a changing city" and "plumb the depths of what it means to be a man".

The first four pictures have now been released.

