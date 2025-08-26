'Baby Reindeer' creators Richard Gadd stars in 'Half Man', which he also wrote for the BBC.placeholder image
New Richard Gadd TV Series First Look: Pictures released of Baby Reindeer creator's new Glasgow-set show Half Man - starring Jamie Bell

By David Hepburn

Published 26th Aug 2025, 15:33 BST

It’s the Scot’s first project since he shot to global stardom.

Scottish comedian, actor and writer Richard Gadd bagged one of last year’s biggest television hits with Baby Reindeer.

The show, which told the story of a man dealing with sexual assault and unwanted female attention, has provided no little controversy, being the subject of a lawsuit by the woman who inspired the stalker character, Martha.

Despite this, it has made a star of Gadd, with over 50 million people streaming the series which won six Emmys, two Golden Globes and a BAFTA.

It means that his latest project - a six-part BBC series shot in Glasgow - is highly-anticipated.

Gadd both writes and stars in Half Man alongside Billy Elliot actor Jamie Bell, with the pair playing two play half brothers Ruben and Niall.

They reunite after years apart and take a look back at their relationship from the 1980s on.

BBC chiefs have said it will capture the "wild energy of a changing city" and "plumb the depths of what it means to be a man".

The first four pictures have now been released.

The pictures are the first to be released from filming the six part series.

1. Action

The pictures are the first to be released from filming the six part series. | BBC

Richard Gadd and Jamie Bell play half brothers in the series.

2. Brotherly love

Richard Gadd and Jamie Bell play half brothers in the series. | CREDIT LINE:BBC/Mam Tor Productions/Anne Binckebanck

Jamie Bell launched his acting career as a ballet-obsessed youngster in smash hit movie 'Billy Elliot'.

3. Co-star

Jamie Bell launched his acting career as a ballet-obsessed youngster in smash hit movie 'Billy Elliot'. | CREDIT LINE:BBC/Mam Tor Productions/Anne Binckebanck

It's Richard Gadd's first television show since 'Baby Reindeer'.

4. Follow up

It's Richard Gadd's first television show since 'Baby Reindeer'. | CREDIT LINE:BBC/Mam Tor Productions/Anne Binckebanck

