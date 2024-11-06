New Netflix Christmas Films 2024: Here are 8 festive movies coming to the streaming giant

In recent years Netflix subscribers have been finding an array of original Christmas films added to their libraries, with many of them becoming some of the platform’s most popular titles.

Starting with 2017’s ‘Christmas Inheritance’, many of the films even exist in their own tinsel-covered ‘Netflix Christmas Universe’ (or NCU), with eagle-eyed viewers spotting recurring stars, locations, themes amd characters – along with numerous other fun crossovers and ‘Easter eggs’.

Sadly it seems like there are no new additions to the NCU in 2024, but there’s still plenty of original content to get you in the mood for the big day.

Here are 8 films with a festive theme being released between now and Christmas.

1 . Meet Me Next Christmas Starring Christina Milian, Devale Ellis and Kofi Siriboe, 'Meet Me Next Christmas' is available to watch now. On a quest to meet the man of her dreams, a hopeless romantic races across New York City to find a ticket to a sold-out Pentatonix Christmas concert.

2 . Hot Frosty Starring Lacey Chabert, Dustin Milligan and Craig Robinson, 'Hot Frosty' is one of the most hotly-anticipated Netflix festive movies thanks to its 'interesting' plot. When a young widow's magic scarf brings a dashing snowman to life, can he help her rediscover romance, laughter and holiday cheer before he melts away? It's out on November 13.

3 . The Merry Gentlemen You'll have to wait until November 20 to see 'The Merry Gentlemen' but it looks like being worth the wait. Starring Britt Robertson, Chad Michael Murray and Marla Sokoloff, it sees a Broadway dancers attempt to save her parents' small-town nightclub by staging an all-male, Christmas-themed revue. Unsurprisingly, she meets a guy with all the right moves.

4 . Our Little Secret November 27 will see the release of the latest film starring queen of Christmas Lindsay Lohan. She appears alongside Ian Harding and Kristin Chenowethin the romance. After discovering their significant others are siblings, two resentful exes must spend Christmas under one roof - while hiding their romantic history.