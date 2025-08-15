Nearly four years since Daniel Craig starred in the last James Bond No Time To Die, it seems we’ll soon finally know who his successor will be.
We now have a director for Bond 26 in the shape of Canadian Dune filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, and a writer - Peaky Blinders’ Steven Knight.
Now we just need a star to play the world’s most famous spy - a process that was thrown into turmoil after Barbara Broccoli and her half brother Michael G. Wilson, who have effectively previously handpicked the Bond actors since the 1990s, signed over ‘full creative control’ to Amazon MGM Studios.
It seemed at one point that Aaron Taylor-Johnson was a done deal for the role, but since then a number of actors have become favourites, only to drop away again.
And this week it’s simply become too close to call, just as it seems likely an announcement will be made imminently.
Here are the latest 14 actors with the best chance of enjoying their martinis shaken not stirred according to the bookies - with three in particular now leading the charge.
1. Callum Turner - 2/1
Callum Turner is now the joint favourite to follow up his supporting part in the 'Fantastic Beasts' franchaise with a lead role in arguably the world's most famous film series. His odds have been slashed in recent weeks so there is real momentum behind him. He's now priced at 2/1 for the role. He recently played John 'Bucky' Egan in the miniseries 'Masters of the Air'. | Getty Images
2. Aaron Taylor-Johnson - 2/1
Aaron Taylor-Johnson had previously been favourite to become the next Bond for months, following news reports that he had agreed to play the iconic role. There's been silence since though, and the lack of an official announcement has cast doubt on his involvement - particularly since Amazon took over creative control of the franchaise. Best known for playing the title character in the 'Kick-Ass' films, Taylor-Johnson also starred opposite Brad Pitt in 'Bullet Train' and is in cinemas at the moment with horror sequel '28 Years Later'. He'd drifted out but is now back to being joint favourite - priced at 2/1 to step into 007's shoes. | Getty Images
3. Henry Cavill - 10/3
'Superman' and 'The Witcher' star Henry Cavill has long been touted as a potential James Bond - even before Daniel Craig was cast. He'd dropped out of the running for a while but is back on the list now with his odds dropping in recent weeks. He's now priced at 10/3, in 9/1 just a couple of weeks ago. | Getty Images
4. Theo James - 15/2
A relatively recent tip to play 007, 'Divergent' series star Theo James' name hadn't been mentioned until a few months ago. He's been as high as third favourite, but his odds have drifted out to 15/2. Recently in cinemas starring in horror film 'The Monkey', he's drifted out in recent months though, having been as lowly priced as 2/1 at one point. Critically acclaimed for his performance in the television series 'The White Lotu's, he also recently played the lead role in Guy Ritchie's action comedy series 'The Gentlemen'. | Getty Images