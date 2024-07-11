With so many television channels and streaming services on offer it’s easy to get blinded by choice and watch something you’ve seen before - another few episodes of Friends?

But if you know where to look you can make full use of your monthly subscriptions and enjoy films that haven’t even been in the cinema yet.

Every month sees original films pop up on Netflix for their world premiere, alongside brand new films that did’t get a cinematic release in the UK (manu of which are excellent).

Here are a dozen to check out in July.

1 . Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F Long-awaited fourth instalment of the Eddie Murphy buddy cop comedy drama, with the last appearing in 1994. Forty years after his unforgettable first case in Beverly Hills, Detroit cop Axel Foley returns to do what he does best: solve crimes and cause chaos. Released: July 3. | Netflix

2 . Goyo Highly-rated Argentinian drama. A young autistic museum guide lives by a strict routine — until he falls in love with his co-worker and must confront a whirlwind of new, intense emotions. Released: July 5. | Netflix

3 . The Imaginary The first film by visionary Japanese filmmakers Studio Ponoc since Mary and the Witch's Flower. Rudger, a made-up friend, gets separated from his best friend Amanda and must team up with lost Imaginaries to get back to her before he fades away. | Netflix

4 . Wild Wild Punjab Action-packed Bollywood romp. Four friends road-trip across Punjab to help one of them get over an ex-girlfriend, but are quickly caught in a fiasco like no other. Released: July 10. | Netflix