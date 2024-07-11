There are plenty of brand new movies to check out on Netflix this month.There are plenty of brand new movies to check out on Netflix this month.
Netflix Brand New Films July 2024: Here are 12 movies premiering on the streaming platform this month - including Axel F

By David Hepburn

Published 11th Jul 2024, 11:17 BST

If you’re a Netflix subscriber and looking for something completely new to watch, there’s plenty of choice in July.

With so many television channels and streaming services on offer it’s easy to get blinded by choice and watch something you’ve seen before - another few episodes of Friends?

But if you know where to look you can make full use of your monthly subscriptions and enjoy films that haven’t even been in the cinema yet.

Every month sees original films pop up on Netflix for their world premiere, alongside brand new films that did’t get a cinematic release in the UK (manu of which are excellent).

Here are a dozen to check out in July.

Long-awaited fourth instalment of the Eddie Murphy buddy cop comedy drama, with the last appearing in 1994. Forty years after his unforgettable first case in Beverly Hills, Detroit cop Axel Foley returns to do what he does best: solve crimes and cause chaos. Released: July 3.

1. Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F

Highly-rated Argentinian drama. A young autistic museum guide lives by a strict routine — until he falls in love with his co-worker and must confront a whirlwind of new, intense emotions. Released: July 5.

2. Goyo

The first film by visionary Japanese filmmakers Studio Ponoc since Mary and the Witch's Flower. Rudger, a made-up friend, gets separated from his best friend Amanda and must team up with lost Imaginaries to get back to her before he fades away.

3. The Imaginary

Action-packed Bollywood romp. Four friends road-trip across Punjab to help one of them get over an ex-girlfriend, but are quickly caught in a fiasco like no other. Released: July 10.

4. Wild Wild Punjab

