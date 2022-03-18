Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe speaking on FaceTime with her husband Richard while still in Iran Photo: Darius Bazargan.

Channel 4 has commissioned a single documentary ‘Nazanin’ by filmmaker and journalist Darius Bazargan.

It will offer definitive exclusive access into the life of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband Richard and his family as he campaigns to bring his wife Nazanin home from detention in Iran.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the first time, we will see the inner workings of this drama through the eyes of those actually caught up in it: Richard Ratcliffe, his young daughter Gabriella – and from Nazanin herself whilst detained in Iran.

A handout picture released by the Free Nazanin campaign group shows Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe (C) hugging her husband Richard Ratcliffe (R) and their daughter Gabriella upon her arrival at RAF Brize Norton early on March 17th. Photo: HANDOUT/Free Nazanin campaign/AFP via Getty Images.

Here’s all you need to know about the upcoming documentary.

What will the Nazanin documentary be about?

‘Nazanin’ is an intimate access driven documentary , mixing original, observational filming with never-before-seen material filmed by Nazanin herself about her ordeal.

Audiences will see her young daughter Gabriella trying to cope with the separation from her mother.

The documentary will also highlight the stress on Richard as he tries to juggle a media and political campaign to free his wife and raise his daughter.

It will follow Richard as he realises his wife’s detention is deeply connected to the complicated and toxic diplomatic relationship between Britain and Iran and to an unpaid debt going back half a century.

Nazanin offers a view of the family in London during the final tense, dramatic days, as a specialist British Foreign Office negotiating team in Tehran wrangle with the Revolutionary Guards over the price for her freedom, as the journey home unfolds and include exclusive pictures of the reunion at a British military airbase.

When can we watch the Nazanin documentary?

The Nazanin documentary will be available to watch later this year.