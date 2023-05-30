In amongst summer blockbusters like Guardians of the Galaxy 3 and Fast X are a number of highly-ranked cinema releases you can see at your local theatre this week. Here’s our pick of what new films to catch this week.

There’s already been a number of cracking films released at theatres already in 2023 with Pearl and Skinamarink scaring audiences senseless and the likes of The Fabelmans and Marcel The Shell With Shoes On melting hearts across the globe.

With the hottest day of the year so far on the way to Scotland, spending your days in a dark room with strangers may not be your idea of a great time – however, when the films are as good as this week’s releases, we think you might just change your mind.

Here are four films we recommend you go and see at your local cinema this week.

Jake Johnson attends the photocall for Sony Pictures Animation's "Spider-Man: Across the Spider Verse" at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on May 22, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

1) Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The first film, ‘Into The Spider-Verse’, was an animated hit that took audiences by surprise to the point where a sequel was demanded. Delayed by a year, the movie will finally land in cinemas this Friday and critics are already framing it as one of the best animated films this year.

2) Inland Empire

Originally released in 2006, David Lynch’s most bizarre film (and that really is saying something) is relaunched in select cinemas across Scotland this week and is well worth seeing again – and even if you don’t fully understand, it is bound to leave a lasting impression on you.

3) Reality

Hitting selected cinemas from Friday, the film ‘Reality’ follows the true story of a former American intelligence specialist who is interrogated by the FBI over the unauthorised release of government information to the media about Russian interference in US election. Rated 100% on popular film review site Rotten Tomatoes, this is one not to miss.

4) Full Time