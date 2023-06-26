The middle of the year lull at the cinema is over and a number of big releases have launched in theatres this week. Here’s our pick of what new (and some old) films to catch at the cinema this week.

Suzume returns to the Glasgow Film Theatre this week and is well worth catching (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Crunchyroll)

Asteroid City

If there’s only one film you see this week at the cinema, make sure it is Wes Anderson’s new film Asteroid City. Critics and film fans are already waxing lyrical about the quality of the Texan’s love letter to 1950’s sci-fi films and it is already been lauded as one of his best pieces of work – which really is a big compliment. Go see it.

No Hard Feelings

Jennifer Lawrence is back – and she’s as funny as ever in this American ‘sex comedy’. Playing the role of Maddie, she takes on a new job of bringing an introverted 19-year-old out of his shell before college after almost losing her home. Cinema goers are already loving it and it certainly feels good to see Jennifer Lawrence back on the big screen.

Midsommar

First released in 2019, this Ari Aster film changed the landscape of horror. Starring Florence Pugh in the lead role, the film begins when she flees to Sweden with her boyfriend and his closest friends for a traditional festival after a family tragedy sees her locked in grief.

Suzume

Screening at the Glasgow Film Theatre on Monday and Wednesday, Suzume is a Japanese animated romance fantasy that took the cinema by storm on its release earlier in the year. It follows the title character as she develops a relationship with a man who is ‘searching for a door’. When she finds it for him, the world turns upside down for the duo.

Elemental