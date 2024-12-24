It’s almost Christmas and the television schedules are filled with festive specials, with millions expected to tune into the likes of the new Wallace and Gromit film, Doctor Who, Gavin and Stacey and Eastenders.
However, the popularity of streaming means that terrestrial television audiences are a fraction of what they were.
A couple of decades ago, audiences of 20 million people would be the target for television bosses, whereas last year the most-watched programme was The King’s Christmas Broadcast with 5.9 million viewers.
The current system of calculating audiences started in 1981, meaning that accurate figures for the likes of Morcambe and Wise are not available, with various estimates for their legendary 1977 show peaking at 28 million viewers.
Since 1981 though, these are the Christmas Day shows that have had the largest audiences, as compiled by the Press Association.
1. Crocodile Dundee
Back in the days before we could stream thousands of movies whenever we wanted, the premiere of a film at Christmas was a big deal. And none was bigger than Aussie legend Paul Hogan in Crocodile Dundee in 1989 on BBC1, which was watched by a remarkable 21.77million viewers. That's not a Christmas audience, THIS is a Christmas audience. | Contributed
2. Only Fools and Horses Christmas Special 2001
Christmas and 'Only Fools and Horses' go together like Del Boy and Rodders. The dodgy geezers' biggest audience came on Christmas Day 2001, with 21.34 million tuning in. it saw the Trotters lose their money (they had finally become millionaires in the last episode) in a bad investment, go bankrupt and move back to Peckham. Del decides to appear on a gameshow in the hopes of winning his fortune back. | Contributed
3. Only Fools and Horses Christmas Special 1996.
Part of a trilogy of episodes over the festive season in 1996, the Christmas Day episode of Only Fool and Horses reached 21.31 million people. Famous for the scene in which Del and Rodney emerge from the mist dressed as Batman and Robin, the trilogy ends with the Trotters achieving their dreams and becoming millionaires. | Contributed
4. Just Good Friends Christmas Special 1986
Not content with writing Only Fools and Horses, John Sullivan also wrote the fourth most-watched Christmas Day show ever - Just Good Friends. The sitcom starred Paul Nicholas and Jan Francis as former lovers who meet in a pub five years after he jilted her at the altar. The Christmas Day special in 1986 was the final episode and saw the pair finally get married. It was watched by 20.76 million people. | Contributed