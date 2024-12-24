2 . Only Fools and Horses Christmas Special 2001

Christmas and 'Only Fools and Horses' go together like Del Boy and Rodders. The dodgy geezers' biggest audience came on Christmas Day 2001, with 21.34 million tuning in. it saw the Trotters lose their money (they had finally become millionaires in the last episode) in a bad investment, go bankrupt and move back to Peckham. Del decides to appear on a gameshow in the hopes of winning his fortune back. | Contributed