Marvel's Moon Knight started out fairly light, gradually getting darker and darker in tone before diving deep into Marc Spector’s trauma in the last episode. For such heavy content, audiences need some comedic relief – and that comes in the form of Steven Grant in Moon Knight.
From the faux British accent to the utter confusion at almost any situation he finds himself in, Steven is a heartwarming and endearing character that fans instantly loved. The sunshine to Marc’s gruff and often violent behaviour, his moments of humour perfectly balance out the show.
As you might expect, the opportunities for comedy tend to tail off throughout the show. Nonetheless, there are still plenty to enjoy.
Here are eight of Steven’s funniest moments – some intentionally so, others perhaps not.
1. Making Friends with the Neighbours
We've all jumped a bit when walking down a creepy corridor but Steven took it to a whole new level in the very first episode of Moon Knight, screaming in the face of an old lady getting into the same lift as him. Now, he might have thought she was a birdlike god of the moon, but it's still a pretty funny moment when he realises she's harmless and tries to explain away collapsing in a corner from fear.
Photo: Disney / Marvel
2. "Like the anime?"
Steven's attempts to compare the increasingly outlandish world he finds himself in to pop culture will never cease to entertain. The highlight has got to be when he thinks Arthur Harrow means either James Cameron's Avatar or the anime version, rather than superhuman Avatars of Egyptian Gods.
Photo: Disney / Marvel
3. Introducing: Mr Knight
Steven's use of British slang is certainly (and deliberately) questionable. For example, his use of 'Wagwan' here drew a smile to many Londoners' faces as Steven finds himself able to go toe-to-toe with monsters of the night.
Photo: Disney / Marvel
4. Time Out
Steven and Marc are constantly vying with each other for control, but this might be the worst time for Steven's pacifist side to rear its head. He takes control of the body during a fight and implores everyone to "chill the F out", only to be proved instantly foolish when he gets impaled by a series of spears. "Take the body Marc", he yells, instantly regretting his moment of bravery.
Photo: Disney / Marvel