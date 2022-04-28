1. Making Friends with the Neighbours

We've all jumped a bit when walking down a creepy corridor but Steven took it to a whole new level in the very first episode of Moon Knight, screaming in the face of an old lady getting into the same lift as him. Now, he might have thought she was a birdlike god of the moon, but it's still a pretty funny moment when he realises she's harmless and tries to explain away collapsing in a corner from fear.

Photo: Disney / Marvel