With the final episodes of the highly anticipated Netflix series Money Heist dropping today (December 3rd), fans of the show are on tenterhooks to see what the future holds for the remaining Dalí gang.

For many cinephiles, heist movies offer the ultimate thrill, with action, entertainment and intrigue guaranteed. But which heist scenes are the most loved in cinema history?

With such a range to choose from, Top10Casinos.com investigated which heist scenes fans love the most by analysing 43 famous heist scenes, with the results based on YouTube views, YouTube like/dislike ratio, IMDb ratings and reviews.

So, without further ado, here are the top 10 most loved heist scenes in cinematic history.

1. Inception (2010) Christopher Nolan’s mind-bending Inception tops the list. The scene sees Cobb (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his team infiltrating Fischer’s subconscious, to which he is the target of this meticulously devised mind heist. Photo: Creative Commons 2.0 Photo Sales

2. Snatch (2000) The pub robbery scene in Guy Ritchie's 'Snatch' Snatch features clumsy trio - Sol, Vinny and Tyrone - absurdly pointing their replica guns at Bullet Tooth Tony, forcing him to hand over an 86-carat diamond. Photo: Getty Imags Photo Sales

3. The Sting (1973) 70s classic The Sting is next one the list, as the parlour shooting con scene sees fake gunshots and proficient con-men acting as FBI agents storming into a phony parlour. Classic. Photo: Creative Commons 2.0 Photo Sales

4. Baby Driver (2017) The opening scene of Baby Driver is another high on the list and is one of the most exhilarating film openers. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales