Moana stars Auli'i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson are expected to return for the sequel.

It's been eight years since cinema audiences were introduced to Moana - the plucky Disney heroine who takes on a quest to find a demigod in order to save her island people.

The film was a hit with both critics and audiences, grossing $682 million worldwide and bagging two Academy Award nominations.

It's set to be the latest Disney classic to receive a live action remake, expected in cinemas next year, but Moana fans will not have to wait until 2025 to revist the characters following a recent unexpected announcement by Disney executives.

Apparently work on a Moana television series has gone so well that they're decided to turn it into a big screen adventure - and it'll be out before the end of the year.

What is the plot of Moana 2?

The official plot synopsis is as follows: "After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced."

Who will star in Moana 2?

The cast has yet to be confirmed but it's a racing certainly that Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Auli'i Cravalho will be returning to voice main characters Moana and Maui. Indeed Johnson has alredy been confirmed for the live action remake being released in 2025. Other than that, it looks like it will be all-change from the first film, with Disney revealing: "Moana and Maui will be joined by a new cast of seafarers".

Will Lin-Manuel Miranda be back for the sequel?

Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda earned himself an Oscar nomination for his part in the first film - with 'How Far I'll Go up for Best Original Song. He's not back for the sequel though, with Grammy-winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear taking his place on songwriting duties. Opetaia Foa’i, and Mark Mancina are back to create the film's music though.

Who is directing Moana 2?

Dave Derrick Jr will be directing the film. Although he's not exactly a household name, he's worked in various art department roles for some of the biggest animated films of recent years, including Flushed Away, How To Train Your Dragon, The Lion King, Raya and the Last Dragon, Encanto and the original Moana.

When will Moana 2 be released?

Disney have announced that Moana 2 will be in cinemas worldwide from November 27.

Is there a trailer?