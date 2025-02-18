Grangemouth set to be filming location for new BBC crime drama Mint
A new drama from the BBC could soon begin filming in Grangemouth.
The new eight part series, titled Mint, is described as a “darkly comic and unconventional family drama” from filmmaker Charlotte Regan. Best known for her work on Bafta-nominated film Scrapper, Regan’s project will focus on the children, mother and grandmother of a crime family with a focus on the absurd reality of living alongside that world.
Ahead of production beginning, Grangemouth residents have been contacted by location scouts looking for areas of the town suitable for filming later this year.
Speaking on the upcoming series, writer and director Regan said: “Mint is a world I’ve been thinking about for such a long time. It’s the project that’s stuck with me endlessly and I could never get it out of my head. I’m so excited to be making it with the legends at the BBC. I can’t wait to meet some magical humans and make some magical TV.”
Casting announcements and further details have still to come for the series, with the team involved including executive producers Jolyon Symonds from Fearless Minds as well as Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell and Theo Barrowclough for House Productions and Rebecca Ferguson for the BBC.
Commissioned by Lindsay Salt, the BBC’s director of drama, she said: “Mint is a crime drama like no other from the brilliant mind of Charlotte Regan and the teams at Fearless Minds and House Productions. Championing the females in the family, it shows a very different side to what a life of crime is really like for those who live alongside that world. I’m over the moon that Charlotte has chosen to work with the BBC on her first TV series.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.