A mysterious figure approaches Steven and Marc through a pair of swinging doors. Photo: Disney / Marvel.

For those who have watched Moon Knight Episode Four in full, you might have been surprised by the surprise addition of another Egyptian god at the end of the episode. Judging from their screams, Marc and Steven certainly were.

Tawaret, as she is called, has not appeared in any Marvel universe before, in the comics or the MCU, so it’s hard to say what role she will have in the show. Still, we can look at her place in Egyptian mythology and what her character might represent for Steven, Marc, and the plot of Marvel’s Moon Knight. Here’s what you need to know.

The doors swing open to reveal a hippo, walking on two legs and able to speak. Photo: Disney / Marvel.

Who is Tawaret in Moon Knight Episode 4?

Voiced by Antonia Salib, Tawaret is a goddess in hippo form, dressed in Ancient Egyptian clothing. She speaks kindly to Marc and Steven, saying “hi” in a bright, cheerful voice.

Nontheless, they are shocked by her appearance (understandably) and the episode closes to them screaming.

According to Ancient Egyptian beliefs, Tawaret is the protective ancient Egyptian goddess of childbirth and fertility. The name ‘Taweret’ means "she who is great" or simply "great one", a common respectful address to dangerous deities.

She is typically depicted as a bipedal female hippopotamus with feline attributes, female human breasts, the limbs and paws of a lion, and the back and tail of a Nile crocodile. In Moon Knight, we only saw her hippo-like features, but she may have these other attributes as well.

Tawaret commonly also uses the epithets ‘Lady of Heaven’, ‘Mistress of the Horizon’, ‘She Who Removes Water’, ‘Mistress of Pure Water’, and ‘Lady of the Birth House’. Her affinity for birth through water could explain her presence in Marc/Steven’s consciousness, as Marc fell into a seemingly endless pool of water before awakening in the 'hospital’.