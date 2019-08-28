Martin Compston set to star in gripping new BBC drama

Line of Duty favourite Martin Compston and Peaky Blinders star Sophie Rundle will be taking on the lead roles in a gripping new BBC One drama about a wealthy Glaswegian couple who persuade a troubled teenager to carry their baby.

Stirling-born actress Mirren Mack will take on her first major screen role in The Nest, which is about to start filming in Glasgow.

Billed as “an emotional thriller about love and money and the price of being able to buy whatever you want”, The Nest will feature a host a big-name Scottish actors, including Shirley Henderson, Katie Leung, Kate Dickie and Paul Brannigan.

It has been penned by the Glasgow-born writer Nicole Taylor, who was behind this year’s hit country film Wild Rose, which is also set in the city. White Rose also featured James Harkness, who is also in The Nest and starred in the hit BBC One drama The Victim earlier this year.

The story of The Nest unfolds after Dan (Compston) and Emily (Rundle) have a seemingly chance encounter with 18-year-old Kaya (Mack), whose life is said to be “as precarious as theirs is comfortable”.

Compston said: “Nicole Taylor is one of the most exciting and original voices in writing today. I’m chuffed we’re finally working together. Combined with filming in Glasgow and going back onto BBC One in my native West Coast accent makes it a dream scenario.”

Taylor said: “I’m overjoyed to be filming in my home town of Glasgow with a cast I have long dreamt of writing for.

“They’ve all been chatting away in my head for years as I’ve been writing – unbeknownst to them – so I could not be more proud that they have agreed to join The Nest and make these characters real.”

Lucy Richer, senior drama commissioner with BBC One, said: “Nicole Taylor’s extraordinarily brilliant and compelling scripts have drawn some of the UK’s finest talent and we are delighted to have Martin Compston and Sophie Rundle head up this wonderful ensemble cast.”