Marilyn Monroe’s famous film outfits go under the hammer

Outfits worn by Marilyn Monroe in some of her most famous films are among the items going under the hammer at an auction celebrating her life and career.

The Hollywood star was one of the most popular actresses of the 1950s and early 60s thanks to classics including The Misfits, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes and The Seven Year Itch.

She died at the age of 36 following a drug overdose.

An auction featuring clothes worn by Monroe on screen will take place in Beverly Hills on day one of Julien’s Auctions’ Legendary Women of Hollywood event.

Highlights of the auction include three outfits worn during some of the actress’ biggest films, as well as a cocktail dress thought to have been worn during a press conference for another blockbuster.

The 1953 musical comedy Gentlemen Prefer Blondes is best remembered for Monroe’s portrayal of the gold-digging Lorelei Lee, which cemented her status as a sex symbol.

A floor-length, red silk sequined dress worn near the start of the film is among the items up for sale and along with its matching headdress has an estimated price of between £50,000 and £66,000.

Another famous outfit on offer is the three-piece ensemble worn by Monroe in 1955 musical comedy There’s No Business Like Showbusiness.

The dress consists of a black silk bandeau top adorned with sequins, a black, floral print floor-length skirt and an over-sized straw hat painted white with orange silk flowers.

It too has an estimated price of between £50,000 and £66,000.

A sketch of the costume by designer William Travilla is also available, with a guide price starting at £2,500. Fans will also get the chance to bid on a gown worn by Monroe in the 1954 Western River of No Return, also starring Robert Mitchum.

The yellow silk floor-length gown, worn during the final scene in which she sings the film’s theme song, was once owned by the actress Debbie Reynolds.

It has the same guide price as the other two headline outfits.

Another of Monroe’s signature looks will be auctioned. A black silk, knee-length cocktail dress, thought to be the one she wore at a 1958 press conference for the film Some Like it Hot, has an estimated price of between £16,000 and £33,000.

In total, there are 115 items going under the hammer at the auction over two days, beginning on November 1 at the Standard Oil Building in Beverly Hills.