On Thursday May 19th, Love Island announced a new partnership with eBay UK, the online marketplace that helped to save over 17,770 tons of fashion items out of landfill in 2021, the equivalent of 1,404 double decker buses.

eBay UK, which has seen one pre-loved fashion sale every second so far in 2022, is the first pre-loved fashion partner to couple up with the hottest show on TV. In previous years, brands like ISAWITFIRST and Boohoo have been the dating show’s fashion brand of choice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Love Island partners with eBay UK

Giving the Love Island wardrobes a total refresh this summer, Islanders will wear pre-loved clothes this season, with a shared wardrobe situated in the new villa for the first time ever. Just like every other year, the Islanders will be styled in on-trend outfits that show their personalities and individuality this summer, while now also doing their bit to extend the life cycle of clothes.

eBay UK has recruited celebrity stylist and secondhand enthusiast, Amy Bannerman, to style this year’s Islanders. Amy has previously styled celebrities such as Dua Lipa, Rita Ora, Sophie Turner, Jonathan Van Ness and Lena Dunham.

The collaboration comes after new research and data from eBay reveals that UK shoppers are becoming increasingly conscious of fast fashion. A fifth of Brits admit that they buy more second-hand fashion compared to two years ago and reveal on average, that 16% of their wardrobes are made up of pre-loved clothes. Those aged 18 to 34 have the highest average percentage of second-hand clothes in their wardrobe at 22%, which is nearly double that of over 55s, at 12%.

In the last year, searches for ‘preloved clothes’ have multiplied eightfold, with Gen Z in particular driving the recommerce trend, as 80% confirm that they have recently bought second-hand goods.

This marks the first pre-loved fashion partnership on Love Island, with previous contestants often wearing fast fashion brands like ISAWITFIRST. Photo: eBay UK.

“We’re so excited to partner with Love Island this year and put pre-loved fashion, centrestage,” said Jemma Tadd, Head of Fashion at eBay UK. “The impact of Love Island and its stars across the UK is undeniable and together we want to inspire the nation to choose pre-loved first when shopping - even if this means buying or selling one or two pre-loved items to start with, it’s a step in the right direction. We can’t wait to change the conversation and dress the Islanders in pre-loved outfits for the very first time.”

Indeed, Love Islanders are known to set trends with their fashion choices on the show. Last year's winner Millie proved the biggest trendsetter, as her one-shoulder marble dress influenced 127% more searches for ‘marble dress’ and her linen hot pink co-ord caused 114% more searches for ‘hot pink co-ord'.

“We are thrilled to be pairing up with eBay this year as our pre-loved fashion partner,” said Mike Spencer, Executive Producer of Love Island. “As a show we strive to be a more eco-friendly production with more focus on ways in which we can visibly show this on screen.

Love Island contestants often set summer trends with their styles. For example, last year's winner Millie's one shoulder marble dress influenced 127% more searches for ‘marble dress’ and her linen hot pink co-ord sparked 114% more searches for ‘hot pink co-ord'. Photo: eBay UK.