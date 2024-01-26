Love Island All Stars 2024 is screening on ITV. Cr. ITV.

We are just in the second week of Britain's most popular reality show Love Island but the drama, dumpings and recouplings are already going wild/

Love Island landed back on our screens earlier this month and in a twist from the usual editions of the show, we were able to welcome a ton of our former favourites back into the villa as part of Love Island All Stars.

Replacing the regular Love Island winter edition, the new series sees ITV launch a brand new take on the programme that has brought back a number of old favourites from across the seasons, though the format will remain largely the same as the regular shows with bombshell and drama galore almost guaranteed.

Who is still in Love Island All stars 2024

The line-up for the show was quite an explosive one with a host of big name former Islanders landing back in the villa. Some of them have left but plenty remain as they look for love in the villa looking.

The following Islanders are still in the villa:

Liberty Poole

Toby Aromolaran

Kaz Kwami

Mitch Taylor

Georgia Harrison

Anton Danyluk

Georgia Steel

Chris Taylor

Hannah Elizabeth

The following bombshells also remain in the villa:

Callum Jones

Molly Smith

Josh Ritchie

Arabella Chi

Tyler Cruickshank

Sophie Piper

Tom Clare

Who has left Love Island All Stars

There haven't been many dumpings, however, when they have come they have certainly been big shocks. The following Islanders have been dumped or left the villa.

Jake Cornish (left of his own accord)

Demi Jones (dumped)

Luis Morrison (dumped)

Love Island All Stars 2024 latest news

We are still questioning if there are in fact ANY couples in the villa after another night of pure chaos.

The show began with new bombshells Tom Clare and Sophie Piper being introduced to the Islanders and the drama started from the off when Chris Taylor admitted he had a huge crush on Sophie previously and told his current squeeze Arabella Chi. Later in the episode Arabella pulled Chris for a chat and it got heated after she felt that Chris had been hadn't been genuine in his intentions towards her, while she also felt disrespected after she saw Chris holding hands with Sophie less than 24 hours after they had been kissing and discussing 'the future'.

There was a big argument between Mitch and Anton after Liberty told Mitch that one Islander admitted to her that he doesn't think there's a genuine interest in her from him and was 'doing it for the clout'. Mitch demanded Liberty told him who said it before he approached Anton and blasted him for 'breaking the bro-code'. Scottish star Anton simply replied there was no 'bro-code' and he was there to ensure 'right and wrong' and was sincere in his words to Liberty when she asked him opinion when he found her upset and crying.

It was revealed that Tom and Georgia S had a previous fling outside of the villa and that Tom had even drove from London to Yorkshire in order to date her. Georgia S admitted she is still open but confessed to Callum that she missed him while she was on a date with Tom and that she will remain open and get to know both of them.

The ended with another recoupling, though there was a twist as both Tom and Sophie were coupled up with whoever the public voted for from their dates the night previous. Tom was coupled with Molly and Sophie with Josh - while we still await to see who the other Islanders coupled up with.

When is the Love Island final

It was not confirmed how long the show would last originally, however, host Iain Stirling indicated he would be making bad jokes for "the next five weeks" in episode one of the show and it now seems widely expected that rather than the usual eight week edition of the series, Love Island All Stars will last just five weeks.

While we don't have a date for the final, we expect it to be around February 19.

How to watch Love Island All Stars 2024

Love Island All Stars will be on ITV1 every night apart from Saturday, with the show beginning at 9pm.