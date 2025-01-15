The latest series of Love Island All Stars is now underway. | ITV

It’s not all fun in the villa - there are a whole list of rules that are enforced by telly chiefs.

Love Island All Stars is back on our screens again, with fan favourites such as Kaz Crossley, Scott Thomas, Olivia Hawkins and Luca Bish returning.

The South Africa based show is already a hot topic but, while some winter sun may sound like the perfect deal, the Islanders will also have to adhere to some extremely specific, and sometimes random seeming rules.

Here, researchers from Northerner, reveal the strict rules the Islanders will be following while on the show. Could you cope with following them?

The strict two drink policy just got stricter…

While early seasons of Love Island would have seen Islanders gathered around the smoking area for a gossip and more than one alcohol-fuelled argument, Islanders are no longer allowed to smoke or vape inside the villa, as well as being limited to just two glasses of wine or beer per night. While vaping and smoking laws mean you can typically vape and smoke in outdoor areas, this is still prohibited on the show, with Islanders having to exit the villa one at a time to do so. In the latest All Stars series, the alcohol rules have become even more extreme. According to Islander Demi Jones, the Islanders were allowed two drinks per night, but they had to wait hours between drinks one and two.

Islanders are only allowed to make one meal a day

One of the many controlled factors of life in the Villa is the food. While you may see Islanders making breakfast, this is the only meal they have control over. According to ex-Islanders, there is a secret door in the larder where catering teams bring in lunch and dinner. While this may seem like a good deal, former Islanders have reported that the food is not exactly five-stars, with last year’s All Star contestants suffering from a particularly bad experience of food poisoning. The Islanders will also be hoping that the food is not heavy on garlic and onions, as they are also banned from having chewing gum on the show!

A hairy problem!

There are quite a few items that Islanders are flat out banned from bringing into the show. These include things like clothing which is too heavily branded, due to the show’s sponsorship deals, as well as some unusual ones like razors! Last season’s All Star’s contestants revealed that they could only bring in two razors to the villa, with their initial ‘stack’ being confiscated.

Out of time

Another strictly banned item is watches; it's a harsh rule that Islanders are forbidden to know the time, and in the villa there are strictly no clocks. Many Islanders have attributed this rule to some of the strange and dramatic behaviour seen on the show, as extreme filming hours, lack of sleep, and lack of routine often take a toll on contestants.

Debriefs are mandatory

It may not come as a surprise that much of the show’s drama is orchestrated by producers. However, many viewers were shocked to learn that ‘morning debriefs’ on the show were not optional. All Islanders are instructed in the morning to split off into boys and girls and each ‘debrief’ from the night. What’s more, Islanders discussing things deemed irrelevant or not interesting by producers are told to stop their conversations!

No revelations in the pool

Islanders are also prohibited from discussing relationships and drama while in the pool, as this is the only time they are not mic’d up.

Want to talk politics? Wait until Saturday!