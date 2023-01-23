Here are the latest odds for on who will finish as the top male in Love Island 2023.

The first ever Love Island winter series started earlier this week as new host Maya Jama presented the show from South Africa in a the series that has made several changes to its format.

It feels like only five minutes ago Ekin-Su and Davide were walking out hand in hand as the latest winners of popular reality television show Love Island – but which boy will finish top of the class this year’s winter series?

Here are the latest odds for top male in Love Island Winter 2023*.

* All odds are provided by SkyBet and are subject to change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.

1. Ron Hall - 2/1 "Career focused" Ron is a financial advisor from Essex and his blossoming relationship with Lana is winning fans over already. Photo: ITV/Love Island Photo Sales

2. Kai Fagan - 11/2 The 24-year semi-pro rugby player from Manchester was coupled up three times in the opening episode and is the joint second favourite early on. Photo: ITV/Love Island Photo Sales

3. Shaq Muhammad - 11/2 Airport security officer Shaq has already built some chemistry with one Islander - can he make it all the way to the final and be top male? Photo: ITV/Love Island Photo Sales

4. Tom Clare - 11/2 Tom, a 23-year-old semi professional footballer from Barnsley, entered the villa as the first bombshell of the series. Photo: ITV/Love Island Photo Sales