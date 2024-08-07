Love Is Blind UK: Meet the Scottish cast members of Netflix’s hit reality show

Following in the footsteps of the US version, Love Is Blind UK has now arrived on Netflix – with two Scottish hopefuls searching for their soulmate.

Two Scottish singles are looking to find love in the first season of Love Is Blind UK.

Netflix’s hit reality show has officially arrived across the pond with the first batch of episodes now having been released.

Across two weeks, 30 singles will go on blind dates, unable to see who they are speaking with and connecting through twinned pods in the hopes of finding the one. If they are lucky in love and become engaged, only then will they be revealed to one another.

Hosted by real life couple Emma and Matt Willis, two of the singles entering the pods are from Scotland. Here’s everything you need to know about Scottish Love Is Blind cast members Lisa and Ryan.

Lisa

Love Is Blind UK series one contestant Lisa. Photo by Netflix.Love Is Blind UK series one contestant Lisa. Photo by Netflix.
Love Is Blind UK series one contestant Lisa. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

The first Scottish contestant taking part in Love Is Blind UK is Lisa, a 34-year-old baby photographer from Edinburgh.

According to her Netflix description “falling in love is the easy part” for Lisa, but she struggles to make it last.

As a result, the “all-in kind of girl” is looking for a relationship of substance, and if she’s successful in the pods she hopes to start a family.

Ryan

Love Is Blind UK series one contestant Ryan. Photo by Netflix.Love Is Blind UK series one contestant Ryan. Photo by Netflix.
Love Is Blind UK series one contestant Ryan. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Meanwhile, the second Scottish Love Is Blind UK cast member is Ryan. Based in Edinburgh, the musician is originally from Korea.

A techno DJ and cellist, Ryan has been single for two years and is hoping to find someone to share his life with who can adapt to his busy work schedule which often takes him around the world.

While Ryan is open to a connection regardless of age or looks, at 6’3 the women he is typically attracted to are tall.

When will the next Love Is Blind UK episodes be released?

The first four episodes of Love Is Blind UK are now streaming on Netflix.

Episodes 5–9 will be released on August 14, with episodes 10–11 coming out on August 21. The final episode will be released on August 25.

