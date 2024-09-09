London Film Festival 2024 in Scotland: Here are all the films getting exclusive screenings in Glasgow
First held in 1957, the London Film Festival (LFF) is one of the world's most prestigious events of its kind - screening a host of premieres each year with stars walking the red carpet in front of crowds of cinema fans.
Since 2018 LFF chiefs have expanded the event to include simultaneous screenings of films in cinemas across the country, the first being Peter Jackson's 'They Shall Not Grow Old'.
The last few years have seen a string of films included in the scheme, last year alone inviting audiences to sneal previews of future hits such as Saltburn, All Of Us Strangers and The Holdovers.
In 2024 as Edinburgh's Filmhouse is currently closed, the only cinema to take part this year will be the Glasgow Film Theatre.
Here are all the films you can see, and when you can see them at the GFT. Tickets are available here from Tuesday, September 17.
Blitz - Wednesday, October 9, at 8pm
Directed by Oscar-winner Steve McQueen and starring Saoirse Ronan and Harris Dickinson, Blitz is set in London during the titular period of World War Two. A defiant young boy goes on an adventure in London during World War 2 only to find himself in immense peril, while a distraught mum searches for her missing son.
Conclave - Friday, October 11, at 8pm
Directed by Edward Berger, Conclave follows a Catholic Cardinal who, while trying to find a successor to a late Pope, discovers the previous holder of the position had been keeping secrets. It stars Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci and John Lithgow.
Anora - Saturday, October 12, at 7.50pm
Directed by Sean Baker (best known for The Florida Project), Anora tells the story of an exotic dancer who ends up in a troubled romance with the son of a Russian oligarch.
The Wild Robot - Sunday, October 13, at 4.30pm
Directed by Chris Sanders, The Wild Robot is the latest animated offering from Dreamworks, featuring the voices of Lupita Nyong'o, Pedro Pascal, Bill Nighy, Mark Hamill and Catherine O'Hara. It’s an epic adventure about a robot who becomes stranded on an uninhabited island with a menagerie of animals.
A Real Pain - Sunday, October 13, at 7.20pm
Jesse Eisenberg both directs and stars in this comedy drama, alongside Succession’s Kieran Culkin. They play cousins who tour Poland together to honour their late grandmother.
Endurance - Monday, October 14, at 5.30pm
Directed by Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, and Natalie Hewit (the team behind Free Solo) Endurance is a documentary about the boat sailed by explorer Ernest Shackleton in 1915 to Antarctica, where it sank. It was discovered in 2022 some 3,000m between the water’s surface.
I'm Still Here - Monday, October 14, at 8pm
Directed by Walter Salles, this is a fascinating account of family life under an oppressive regime in 1970s Brazil. The Paiva family are shattered when Ernesto is abducted by the military junta and Eunice must lead their family and fight for justice.
Nightbitch - Wednesday, October 16, at 8.20pm
Directed by Marielle Heller and starring Amy Adams, Nightbitch sees a woman puts her career on hold to parent her young toddler. The transformation of her feelings, sense of self and relationship to the world spark a change in her that is as liberating as it is radical.
All We Imagine as Light - Saturday, October 19, at 6pm
Directed by Payal Kapadia, this Indian film tells the story of three female employees at a hospital in Mumbai dealing with the hardships of life in modern India. It won the Cannes Grand Prix award.
Joy - Sunday, October 20, at 1.30pm
Directed by Ben Taylor, Joy is the true story of three British pioneers who challenged societal norms and defied the odds to realise the world’s first IVF baby. It stars Thomasin McKenzie, James Norton, and Bill Nighy (again!)
Bird - Sunday, October 20, at 4.45pm
Director Andrea Arnold’s new film stars man-of-the-moment Barry Keoghan alongside Franz Rogowski. It sees a 12-year-old girl’s fractured home life is transformed when she encounters a mysterious stranger seeking out his own family.
Morgan Neville’s film is the closing gala of the festival and chronicles the life of cultural icon Pharrell Williams through LEGO animation. It’s certainly an interesting idea.
