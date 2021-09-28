Paul Thomas Anderson (left) with award winning actor Daniel Day-Lewis, who has starred in many of his earlier release. Photo credit: Jürgen Fauth (flickr user muckster), CC BY-SA 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

With normality returning to cinemas across the country, Phantom Thread director Paul Thomas Anderson has released the trailer for his hotly anticipated new movie Licorice Pizza.

The upcoming release marks Anderson’s first film since 2018 and, while plot details are few and far between at present, a star-studded line up has cinephiles desperate to find out when they can catch a glimpse of the latest release from “one of American film's modern masters”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The critically-acclaimed 51-year-old director has certainly garnered a reputation of being one of the world’s most exciting talents, with films such as The Master, There Will Be Blood and Boogie Nights nominated for multiple awards.

Licorice Pizza takes place in 1970s LA and sees Philadelphia-born Bradley Cooper in the role of Barbara Streisand’s former husband, and infamous producer, Jon Peters.

Much of the film takes place in the San Fernando Valley, a setting Anderson used frequently in his earlier releases, with the bulk of the filming taking place during the pandemic last year.

Who is in the cast for Licorice Pizza? Will Cooper Hoffman be in Licorice Pizza?

Anderson is no stranger to working with some of the biggest names in cinema, with the likes of Daniel Day-Lewis and Joaquin Phoenix starring in his previous movies.

However the director has handed two new actors their film debuts for his latest feature.

Cooper Hoffman, son of the late, great Philip Seymour Hoffman takes on the lead role in the film, and fans will be eager to see the 18-year-old’s big screen debut.

His father, whose death in 2014 shocked Hollywood, starred in no less than five Anderson movies and was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for 2012’s The Master.

Also making their film debut is 29-year-old Alana Haim.

Californian born Haim is better known as a musician, playing guitars and keyboards for American act ‘Haim’ alongside her sisters Este and Danielle.

However, it won’t the first time the musician has collaborated with the director, with Anderson directing several of the band’s projects, including the ‘Little of Your Love’ music video, while also working on some stunning visuals for their latest album, Women in Music Pt. 3.

Alongside them will be Sean Penn, iconic blues musician Tom Waits, Skyler Gisondo and Maya Rudolph.

When is Licorice Pizza released in the UK?

With the latest trailer released on Monday evening, fans of the cult filmmaker are desperate for a confirmed date for the films release.

In the US, Licorice Pizza will open at select cinemas on November 26 before getting a wider release from December 25, though sadly for UK fans no date has yet been confirmed on this side of the Atlantic

.

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.