Actor Kevin Spacey is set to return to film. Picture: Getty Images

Disgraced actor Kevin Spacey is set to return to the big screen for the first time since 2018, starring in the Louis Nero produced ‘L’uomo Che Disegnò Dio’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spacey, who had been lauded for his role as main character Frank Underwood in popular Netflix show ‘House of Cards’, was subsequently written out of the show, with the New Jersey born film star facing a string of lawsuits, though all criminal charges against him were closed or dropped in 2019.

Spacey always denied any wrongdoing.

What is the new film Kevin Spacey will star in?

The new film is titled ‘L’uomo Che Disegnò Dio’, which translates as ‘The Man Who Drew God’. Spacey is set to play a detective who investigates a wrongly-accused paedophile in the Italian film. Spacey’s participation in the film has been confirmed by producer Louis Nero. His part is said to be only a cameo role.

Who has hired Kevin Spacey?

Director of the movie, Franco Nero, is the man who has hired Spacey for the film. The 79-year-old famed Italian actor has been involved in the film industry for over 60 years, with appearances in films such as Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Django, Unchained’ and the John Wick franchise. The Italian actor will play the main character in the movie, and is set to star alongside his wife, Vanessa Redgrave.

What has director and co-star Franco Nero said about Spacey’s participation?

Not much, however, Nero did recently tell ABC News that he was “very happy” that Spacey had agreed to the role, adding that he considered him “a great actor” and that he “can’t wait to start the movie.”

When did Kevin Spacey last appear in a film?

Prior to 2018, the Golden Globe winning actor was due to appear in the final season of the cult TV hit House of Cards, while he also was expected to star in Netflix’s Gore, though the streaming service cut ties with the actor following his sexual misconduct allegations.

Spacey’s last role came in 2018 film Billionaire Boys Club, though the film was a huge flop after it was shunned by film fans in the wake of the allegations aimed at Spacey.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.