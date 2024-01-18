An eye-popping trailer for a new film has left fans wanting to know more.

Jennifer Lopez has released a trailer for a special film which will drop on Amazon Prime next week.

Amazon recently released a first look at a new feature-length film from superstar Jennifer Lopez, entitled 'This Is Me...Now: A Love Story'.

Featuring explosions, motorcycles racing through water, welding, several weddings, an intervention, a portentous voiceover, basketball, and J-Lo's real-life husband Ben Affleck, there's no shortage of stuff going on in the clip.

Here's everything we know about what could be one of the most remarkable vanity projects of 2024.

Where can I see the trailor for This Is Me...Now: A Love Story?

Check out the trailer below:

What is This Is Me...Now: A Love Story about?

Judging by the trailer the film is a dramatised version of Lopez' life, described as "an intimate, fantastical and narrative-driven reflection of Lopez’s journey to find love". It would seem to include her four marriages - to Ojani Noa (1997–1998), Cris Judd (2001–2003), Marc Anthony (2004–2014) and Ben Affleck (2020-present) while she is currently navigating her marital journey with Ben Affleck. Promotional material from Amazonsays it is a "genre-bending Amazon original showcasing journey to love through her own eyes. With fantastical costumes, breathtaking choreography, and star-studded cameos, this panorama is an introspective retrospective of Jennifer’s resilient heart.”

Why has the film been made?

The film would appear to be a promotional vehicle for Lopez' new album 'This Is Me... Now'. It's her ninth studio release and is a direct sequel to her third - 2002' 'This Is Me... Then'. It's her first studio album in ten years - since 'A.K.A.' in 2014.

Who is in the film?

The cast announced so far are as follows:

Fat Joe - American rapper and actor.

- American rapper and actor. Trevor Noah - South African comedian and former 'Daily Show' host.

- South African comedian and former 'Daily Show' host. Kim Petras - Geman singer/songwriter who was first openly transgender artist to receive a Grammy Award .

- Geman singer/songwriter who was first openly transgender artist to receive a Grammy Award . Post Malone - Chart-topping American rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, and actor who has sold over 80 million albums.

- Chart-topping American rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, and actor who has sold over 80 million albums. Keke Palmer - American actress, singer and television host who has won two Primetime Emmy Awards.

- American actress, singer and television host who has won two Primetime Emmy Awards. Sofia Vergara - Colombian-American actress who became one of the highest paid actors in the world thanks to her role in sitcom 'Modern Family'.

- Colombian-American actress who became one of the highest paid actors in the world thanks to her role in sitcom 'Modern Family'. Jenifer Lewis - American actress who started her career on Broadway before starring in a string of films and television series, including 'Beaches', 'The Fresh Prince of Bel Air', and 'Sister Act'.

- American actress who started her career on Broadway before starring in a string of films and television series, including 'Beaches', 'The Fresh Prince of Bel Air', and 'Sister Act'. Jay Shetty - British podcaster, author, and life coach.

- British podcaster, author, and life coach. Neil deGrasse Tyson - American astrophysicist, author and media personality,

- American astrophysicist, author and media personality, Sadhguru - Founder and head of the Isha Foundation, in India, which operates an ashram and yoga centre that carries out educational and spiritual activities.

- Founder and head of the Isha Foundation, in India, which operates an ashram and yoga centre that carries out educational and spiritual activities. Derek Hough - American professional Latin and ballroom dancer who has won 'Dancing with the Stars' (the USA's version of Strictly Come Dancing) a record six times.

- American professional Latin and ballroom dancer who has won 'Dancing with the Stars' (the USA's version of Strictly Come Dancing) a record six times. Ben Affleck - Oscar-winning actor, writer and director who is Jennifer Lopez' fourth husband.

Who else is involved?

The film was directed by Dave Meyers, an American music video, commercial and film director, who directed the winner of the MTV Video Music Award for Best Video in 2003, 2011, 2017 and 2018. He won the Grammy Award for Best Music Video on 2006 for co-directing Missy Elliott's 'Lose Control', and directed feature films 'The Hitcher' and 'Foolish'. Lopez' husband, Oscar-winner Ben Affleck, is credited as a co-writer.

When is released?