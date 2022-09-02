There have been a total of 27 films featuring agent 007, with seven actors taking on the dream role so far – Sean Connery, David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig.

An eighth is expected to be announced soon, with a number of famous faces in the frame, after Daniel Craig confirmed ‘No Time To Die’ would be his swansong.

Craig has proven to be a successful Bond, both commercially and critically, as this list of the top-rate movies shows – with three of his performances in the top 10.

But he can’t beat the man who for many will always be the ultimate 007 – Scotland’s Sean Connery has a mighty four entries.

In fact five of the Bonds make an appearance, with only Timothy Dalton (License to Kill just misses out in 11th place) and David Niven (who starred in an ill-advised spoof Casino Royale) failing to make the cut.

So, here are the 10 films that Bond newbies should start with, according to review agreggator website Rotten Tomatoes.

1. From Russia With Love Sean Connery's second film as Bond also takes second place in the top 10 with a Tomatometer rating of 97 per cent. The 1963 film sees shady criminal organisation SPECTRE looking for revenge after Bond killed their agent Dr No in the first film. Photo: Terry Fincher Photo Sales

2. Dr No And it's 1962's Dr No that takes third place on the list with a rating of 95 per cent - giving Sean Connery the hat-trick of best Bonds. The titular Dr No is an evil genius looking disrupt an early American space launch from Cape Canaveral with a radio beam weapon. Photo: Tristan Fewings Photo Sales

3. Casino Royale Casino Royale was Daniel Craig's first outing as the British superspy and is rated the best by many fans and critics. Released in 2006, the action takes place at the start of Bond's career - before he has earned his famous licence to kill - and starts a plot arc that would only be resolved in 'No Time To Die'. It has a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 94 per cent. Photo: China Photos Photo Sales

4. Skyfall Another Daniel Craig film completes the top five with a 92 per cent rating. 2012's Skyfall was directed by Oscar-winner Sam Mendes and sees Bond flee to his family home in the Scottish Highlands after uncovering a plot by former agent Raoul Silva. Photo: Sean Gallup Photo Sales