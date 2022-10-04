1. Sean Connery

Let's start with the obvious - Scotland's Sean Connery was the original James Bond (pictured in Thunderball) and, according to the majority of Scots and film critics, was also the best. He played the spy in seven films between 1962's Dr No and 1983's Never Say Never again and three of his movies (Dr No, Goldfinger and From Russia With Love) are the best reviewed in the entire franchaise. Arguably the main reason that 007 films became popular in the first place, for many people Sean Connery IS Bond.

Photo: MacGregor