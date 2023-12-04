The Scottish actor is currently starring in television spy drama Slow Horses - but he's also previously made a splash at the cinema box office.

Jack Lowden is quickly becoming one of Scotland's most successful - and acclaimed - actors.

Since his big break starring in an Irn Bru advert in 2009, swiftly followed by being cast in the touring production of the National Theatre of Scotland's hit play 'Black Watch', Jack Lowden has enjoyed success on stage, on the small screen and at the cinema.

Along the way his career has earned him a Olivier Award and two Scottish Bafta Awards.

Here are five of his best films to date.

'71 (Netflix)

The first time most cinema-goers became aware of Lowden was in Yann Demange's incredibly tense 2014 drama. He stars alongside Jack O'Connell in the story of a young British soldier who is accidentally abandoned by his unit following a riot on the deadly streets of 1970s Belfast.

Tommy's Honour (Mubi)

Jack Lowden's first leading role came in 2016's Tommy's Honour, which opened the Edinburgh International Film Festival in 2016. Jason 'son of Sean' Connery directed the drama about Tommy Morris Junior (Lowden) and his father Tommy Morris Senior (Peter Mullen), who were instrumental in founding the modern game of golf in Scotland.

A United Kingdom (ITV X)

Lowden plays much-missed British politician Tony Benn in Amma Asante's critically acclaimed film which also features impressive performances from David Oyelowo and Rosumund Pike. It follows the political fallout that occurred when King Seretse Khama of Botswana married a white British woman. It won the prize for best film at the 2016 London Film Festival.

Dunkirk (Apple TV+)

Arguably Lowden's most high profile film to date, he plays RAF officer Collins in Christopher Nolan's technically-dazzling historic drama. His character is one of three, led by Tom Hardy's Farrier, helping the evacuation effort from the air. It won three Oscars and is also notable for featuring the (not terrible) acting debut of One Direction pop star Harry Styles.

Fighting With My Family (FilmBox+)