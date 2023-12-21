ITVX has become one of the most popular streaming services with audiences since its release last year. Here’s how to get ITVX on your television and how to watch Irvine Welsh’s new series Crime.

Irvine Welsh series Crime in now into its second season and available via ITV X. Cr. ITV.

Released this time last year, the launch of ITV streaming service ITV X has proved to be a very shrewd move by the broadcaster.

Full of the UK's most gripping television shows right to laptops and TVs across the United Kingdom, the launch of ITVX at the end of 2022 proved immediately very popular with viewers. With viewers able to catch up on a number of popular ITV shows and new, highly anticipated series, the streaming service has proved to be a huge success for ITV.

Have you tried it yet? If not, here is everything you need to know about what ITVX has to offer and how to access it.

What is ITVX

ITVX is a streaming service which has been developed by the broadcaster and launched in 2022 across a number of platforms. ITVX was released in order to compete with other streaming apps such as Amazon Prime and Netflix, with a number of exclusive programmes available on the app.

Quickly developing into one of the biggest streaming services in the country, you can stream everything from Love Island to Irvine Welsh's Crime series via the app.

Which programmes can I watch on ITVX, how to watch Irvine Welsh Crime, Australian Con Woman

A number of popular television shows launched on the streamer immediately after its release. Litvinenko was released upon the app's launch last year, which centres on the poisoning of former Russian spy Alexander Litvinenko in 2006.

Irvine Welsh’s Crime has been one of the most popular in recent months, with the series available to stream on ITV right now. Reality TV shows, and all their previous seasons, such as Love Island and I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! are also available to stream on demand.

Highly anticipated true crime documentary Australian Con Woman about Melissa Louise Caddick, a woman who vanished in November 2020 amid an investigation by the Australian Securities & Investments Commission, is also available to stream via the platform.

Acclaimed dramas such as A Spy Among Friends starring Hollywood star Guy Pearce and Damien Lewis is also one of the highest rated shows on the streaming app. The broadcaster promised the streamer will launch several new original series on a weekly basis with a whopping ‘10,000 hours’ of content available.

ITV X also recently launched Nolly and Georgia vs Bear are also available on the ITVX app.

How to get ITV X on my tv, how to get ITV X on Freeview

The ITVX app is available on various platforms, with the ITVX app pre-downloaded and available on any model of Samsung Smart TV from 2016, an Xbox One/S/X or Xbox Series X/S, any Huawei device or Chromecast, a Roku TV/streaming service and NOW smart stick or box.

Simply go to apps on any of the above devices and you will see you ITV Hub app has been upgraded to ITVX.

It is not available on Sky Q as yet, but can be accessed via Sky Glass and Sky Stream.

Where else can I watch ITV X

You can already take a look what series ITVX have by going to itv.com on any web browser.

Is it ITVX free, do you need a tv licence to watch ITVX

Similar to Netflix, the streaming service will offer different tiers – although one key difference is that ITVX will offer a free option. However, that said, you need to be covered by a TV Licence to watch programmes live on any online TV service - such as ITVX, Channel 4, Amazon Prime Video, Now or Sky Go.

ITV X subscription cost, is it ITV X free

ITVX offer a ‘ad-supported’ tier which is completely free of charge and will allow you to watch all the service has to offer for free, with adverts.

However, if you want an experience more similar to a standard Netflix subscription (without adverts), then you can subscribe to the premium service for £5.99 a month, or £59.99 annually. This option will also give you excess to additional shows and boxsets from BritBox.

What channel is ITVX on freeview, how do I get ITVX on freeview

It is not on a specific channel, but is available on your TV in the same way ITV Hub was available to freeview viewers. Freeview Play devices should see their ITV Hub app “transform” into ITVX, without needing to manually download a new app.