It's back to the 1980s as Alex Hassell leads Jilly Cooper's TV adaptation of Rivals

How playing lothario Rupert Campbell-Black took the vicar’s son into a whole new world

The Eighties was the decade of excess - big shoulder pads, big hair, big bestselling bonkbuster books by Jilly Cooper detailing the antics of the aristocracy and their loadsa money chums in the newly deregulated world of independent television, and now it’s back in the long awaited TV adaptation of Rivals.

The eight-part series focuses on the second of Cooper’s 11-volume Rutshire Chronicle novels, which follow the scandals and shenanigans of the county’s upper-classes. A lot of work has gone into adapting the contemporary 1980s novel into a period TV show 40 years on, skewering the sexism, racism, homophobia and snobbery of the Thatcher era with irony and a modern take.

Alex Hassell stars as the priapic and picaresque playboy, Rupert Campbell-Black, a former Olympic champion show jumper turned Tory Minister for Sport, along with a star-studded cast that includes David Tennant as his nemesis Lord Tony Baddingham, Aidan Turner as TV star Declan O’Hara, Nafessa Williams, Lisa McGrillis, Katherine Parkinson, Danny Dyer, Claire Rushbrook and Emily Atack.

Alex Hassell as Rupert Campbell-Black in the Disney+ series adaptation of Jilly Cooper's Rivals. Pic: Robert Viglasky/Disney +/PA Wire

Born in Essex, Hassell, 44, is the son of a vicar and a nurse and loved acting from an early age, first performing in youth theatre as Bugsy Malone, then training at the Central School of Speech and Drama in London.

He’s best known for roles in Joel Coen’s The Tragedy or Macbeth, opposite Frances McDormand and Denzel Washington, Netflix series Cowboy Bebop, the BBC One adaptation of The Miniaturist with Anya Taylor-Joy and the action-comedy film Violent Night. He also appeared in Seth Rogen’s dark comedy The Boys and the Coen Brothers’ Suburbicon, directed by George Clooney, and Red Sea Diving Resort, currently streaming on Netflix.

Hassell is married to Scottish actor Emma King, with whom he starred in the 2015 hit-man thriller Two Down, and who is known for Dagr (2024), The Cry (2018) and The Vanishing (2018).

On top of all the rivalries and romping, jodhpurs and glamour, Rivals has a thumping 1980s soundtrack of The Communards, Cyndi Lauper, Erasure and Meat Loaf that will make you want to leap into a leotard and dance around your handbag. So saddle up, take Frankie Goes to Hollywood’s advice and ‘Relax’ as Alex Hassell tells us all about Rivals.

Alex Hassell stars as Rupert Campbell-Black in the Disney+ TV adaptation of the Jilly Cooper novels set in the 1980s. Pic: David Reiss. Stylist: Olga Timofejeva. Grooming: Richard Wynne-Ellis

FOR THOSE WHO HAVEN’T READ JILLY COOPER'S BOOKS, TELL US ABOUT RIVALS.

It’s set in Rutshire, a fictional place around The Cotswolds where Jilly Cooper set her novels. This is the second book, based in 1986/7, in the world of a very rich, privileged, Tory enclave. It’s about my character, Rupert, who is an ex-gold medal-winning Olympic show jumper who is now a Tory MP and Minister for Sport, as well as an international playboy on the front page of all the papers.

He has a rivalry with Lord Tony Baddingham, head of the new Corinium TV franchise who employs a new interviewer, Declan O’Hara, a sort of young and sexy Wogan/Parkinson figure, played by Aidan Turner. Declan and his family integrate themselves in a successful and unsuccessful way, and rivalries, backstabbing, power dynamics and lots of shagging ensues.

It’s bright and colourful and has a wonderful Eighties veneer with soundtrack, costumes and sets, and is brilliantly in that world, but is also using that world to satirise and bring to light what has and hasn’t changed since then in our contemporary culture.

The cast of Rivals with author Jilly Cooper, who wrote the original books on which the Disney+ drama series is based. Pic: (left to right) Aidan Turner, Katherine Parkinson, Emily Atack, David Tennant, Jilly Cooper, Danny Dyer, Alex Hassell, Nafessa Williams, Bella Maclean, Claire Rushbrook and Victoria Smurfit, at the UK special screening of the new series. PA Pic: Lucy North/PA Wire

TELL US ABOUT YOUR CHARACTER, RUPERT CAMPBELL-BLACK?

He was the best show jumper in the world and has had to quit due to an injury so he’s now a Tory MP, Minister for Sport in Margaret Thatcher’s government. He is extremely privileged, estranged from his ex-wife and children and a lothario. He’s a not altogether savoury character but for some reason is adored by thousands of people and is a kind of international playboy in a way that is quite specific to the Eighties.

DO YOU LIKE RUPERT?

He definitely does some very bad things and has lived a life of such extreme privilege and been adored so he’s lost his frame of reference for what being a good man is, but deep down he begins to realise that so there are parts of what he grows into that I can like.

Alex Hassell and Aidan Turner at the UK special screening of the new Disney+ drama Rivals, London, 2024. Pic: Lucy North/PA Wire

We are very different people and I definitely don’t condone all of his actions, but he’d probably be fun to have a drink with if he wasn’t being his worst version of himself.

ARE THERE ANY SIMILARITIES BETWEEN YOU AND RUPERT?

In very different ways we’re both very driven. To try and make it as an actor you need both a thick skin and a thin skin and to be very determined, unless you’re exceptionally lucky and fall into it very young, which didn’t happen for me. I’d say I’m very focused and can be quite single-minded, but unlike Rupert I wouldn’t shit on other people or gamble with other people’s money and happiness in the same way.

HOW DID YOU GET IN THE HEAD SPACE TO PLAY HIM?

It was a real task to be honest. I really loved it. As much as I’m making a clear distinction between Rupert and myself, it’s extremely fun to play him. And it was quite hard because I’m not from a privileged upbringing so it was quite a character part. I had to really think myself into a different frame of reference and physically carry myself through the world in a different way. I was very much helped by the costume and the sets and also how everyone else was told to respond to me.

Obviously the source material books were very useful, and the scripts so brilliantly realised. Jilly said two things about Rupert that were very helpful: that he doesn’t apologise and doesn’t like to show weakness or vulnerability.

Alex Hassell stars as former Olympic champion show jumper turned Tory Minister for Sport Rupert Campbell-Black, along with a cast that includes David Tennant, Aidan Turner, Nafessa Williams, Lisa McGrillis, Katherine Parkinson, Danny Dyer, Claire Rushbrook and Emily Atack. Pic: David Reiss. Stylist: Olga Timofejeva. Grooming: Richard Wynne-Ellis

DID YOU PRACTISE WEARING JODHPURS A LOT AT HOME, TO GET INTO CHARACTER?

I didn’t wear jodhpurs at home, no. I’m sure there’s a crass Rupert-based joke in there. But I did have to do lots of riding. I could ride already but not very well and hadn’t done it in years, so I had to get up to speed pretty quickly and that was a great pleasure. That helped to try and get into Rupert’s headspace and physicality.

IF YOU COULD BE RUPERT FOR ONE DAY WHAT WOULD YOU DO?

Ride a horse around. And play with the dogs. He has six and it was so great acting with them.

RUPERT IS ACCUSTOMED TO PRIVILEGE AND TO PEOPLE HANGING ON HIS EVERY WORD.

Yes, he’s been internationally famous since he was in his twenties so he’s used to it. There’s something of the era of Oliver Reed and Richard Harris, those infamous playboy wild men, and he has this reputation as a great lover. Also he is unafraid to be rebellious and reckless and stick two fingers up to what polite society thinks should be done and I think that’s very appealing. People want to know what he’s going to do next. Jilly describes him as Mecca for most women, which is an interesting thing to try and get your head round playing.

DID JILLY COOPER COME TO THE SET?

Yeah, a few times and was so positive. I was quite intimidated. I met her at the first read through where we had this enormous table read where you’re meeting all the actors for the first time and there were all these people from Disney. It’s intimidating because you’re not even playing the character yet, but she had seen my audition tapes and was immediately very positive, so it was very helpful to have her seal of approval.

She loved being on set, and as she would say over and over, loved being around the men. She loved being in that world again I think. I saw her very recently at screenings and she was doing interviews and continues to be over the moon about it. I’m so pleased that’s her response.

THE EIGHTIES WERE DIFFERENT TIMES WITH DIFFERENT SOCIAL NORMS...

Obviously, one doesn’t want to condone or glorify those things, but it wouldn't be a true depiction of the Eighties without that, in the same ways as the casual sexism, misogyny and racism, prejudice and snobbery, are important to explore. They were such a part of that world, and I’m pleased we haven’t shied away from it.

THE SERIES MANAGES TO SATIRISE THE 1980s WITHOUT KILLING ALL THE FUN AND GLAMOUR.

Yeah, it has its feet ever so slightly off the ground. And what is really keeping it light and fun despite some really knotty subject matter, is that the characters are very witty and quick and intelligent and sharp, and they’re brilliantly cast. They keep the whole thing moving along in such a dynamic and fun way.

WHAT THREE WORDS WOULD YOU USE TO DESCRIBE RUPERT?

Competitive, lustful… searching, even though he wouldn’t want to admit that, it’s in there somewhere.

WHAT THREE WORDS WOULD YOU USE TO DESCRIBE YOURSELF?

Searching, loving, driven.

WOULD YOU LIKE IF, LIKE RUPERT, WHEN YOU WALKED INTO A ROOM PEOPLE STOPPED TALKING AND WAITED FOR YOU TO SPEAK? MAYBE THEY DO?

No, I’ve done lots and lots of work that I’m very proud of, but definitely this is the biggest shot at the idea of being more known so no, that hasn’t really happened to me. For every actor there’s a desire on some level to be looked at or witnessed, otherwise you wouldn’t do a forward facing job, but there’s also a notion of that that would terrify me. I am very open but I like to choose who I’m open with, so there’s a degree to which I would both love and find that really complicated.

Often when I was playing him I would realise he was performing to an audience even if he was alone. He couldn’t help but amuse himself by looking at his own life and actions whilst doing them. So there’s a very strong performative element to Rupert and what happens through the course of the story is seeing what is underneath.

DO YOU KNOW OR HAVE YOU MET ANYBODY LIKE RUPERT?

I did meet two of the models for Rupert but we were way into shooting by then, and obviously they’re so much older now, and it was just a light conversation. He’s based on real people Jilly knew, one being Andrew Parker Bowles [the former husband of Queen Camilla].

They’re from privileged backgrounds. I’ve never been in those echelons of society, but to play him I did think of people who had a sort of louche ease. They’re very nice people and that in itself is not a negative thing, but you unconsciously magpie stuff from people. I stole another actor’s walk - but I’m not going to say who.

YOU WERE SIX IN 1986 WHEN RIVALS IS SET. DO YOU REMEMBER ANYTHING OF THAT WORLD OF PHONE BOXES AND NO MOBILE PHONES OR COMPUTERS?

The painstaking effort of all departments made this a fully realised 3D, 360 world, and the attention to detail was amazing. We filmed around The Cotswolds and Bristol and it was a dream because it was such a hot summer and we were in these beautiful, massive houses and there were so many parties and we were just surrounded by the Eighties, with so much colour. It was amazing.

But I do remember the 1980s. I remember dressing as Bugsy Malone and Michael Jackson and walking about and going to church dressed as BA Baracus [Mr T in the 1980s TV show, the A Team].

THIS WOULD BE THE CHURCH WHERE YOUR DAD WAS VICAR?

Yes. My parents were always very supportive. I wasn’t even thinking of being an actor then, I just had that child-like enjoyment of dressing up. And that Christmas my best friend was also dressed as BA Baracus, so there was competition for roles even then.

And I remember the poll tax riots. We lived in Tottenham and they went down our street. I wasn’t very conscious of the adult world but I remember Thatcher, definitely.

WHAT WAS YOUR FAVOURITE PART OF MAKING RIVALS?

It honestly was one of the best experiences I’ve had. The producer found people that were perfect for the roles but also nice, funny people and there are so many scenes where the social aspect was a huge part of it. And playing a character so far from myself who is so important through the story was really fun.

In terms of the scenes, one of the times when I started to go deeper into the character was when he appears on Declan’s television show. I completely believed that DECLAN was a real show and Aidan does it so brilliantly. We had a fake live studio audience and set and did 14 minute-long takes.

DO YOU THINK THERE WILL ANOTHER SERIES OF RIVALS?

We hope so. Obviously Rupert is in lots more of the books so we hope people would like to see more.

WHAT ELSE WOULD YOU LIKE TO DO?

Every time I do a job it makes me want to explore more characters and different things. I love Shakespeare and would love to go back to that. I’ve done a lot, including Joel Coen’s Macbeth and I’d love to work with him again. But also I love to just keep pushing out into different areas I’ve not explored.

TELL US ABOUT YOUR SCOTTISH CONNECTIONS?

My wife’s Scottish, from Edinburgh. She did Edinburgh Youth Theatre and all of that. And I’ve worked in The Lyceum in Edinburgh and done the Edinburgh Festival.

DOES IT HELP BEING MARRIED TO ANOTHER ACTOR?

Yes, it does. This job can be full of quite weird things you have to do and places you have to go, so definitely. We talk about it all the time and she is my informal acting coach.

WHAT’S YOUR FAVOURITE THING TO DO IN EDINBURGH?

Obviously now I have a very strong emotional connection to Scotland and Edinburgh and we come up to see the family, walk along Portobello promenade and go up Arthur’s Seat - I always love that. Last time we were walking around Arthur’s Seat someone was practising the bagpipes but we couldn’t see them. I’d just finished doing Macbeth and it felt so viscerally powerful and wonderful.

IF THERE’S ANOTHER SERIES OF RIVALS, MAYBE THERE COULD BE SOME BAGPIPES - SOME OF RUPERT’S SET MUST OWN SOME OF SCOTLAND…

Ok, I’ll ask Jilly.