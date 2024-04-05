Is Scoop True? Where the Prince Andrew Netflix drama strays from the truth, casting, how to watch
With an all-star cast led by Billie Piper and Gillian Anderson, Scoop tells the true-life story of the BBC Newsnight interview that saw Prince Andrew step back from public life.
The film showcases the events leading up to the memorable 2019 interview, where the member of the Royal Family was quizzed on his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein - and allegations that he was connected to a teenaged girl trafficked by the financier.
Instead of clearing his name the interview was a disaster - with the Prince claiming he couldn’t sweat because of an “overdose of adrenaline in the Falklands war”, say he didn’t know where the bar was in a nightclub he famously frequented, and couldn’t have been with the teenager in question because he was eating in a Pizza Express in Woking.
Here’s what you need to know about the show.
Is Scoop true to life?
Most of the programme - including colourful details like Maitlis’ whippet called Moody and Prince Andrew’s huge teddy bear collection - is remarkably true.
BBC producer Sam McAlister, who set up the interview and wrote the book on which the programme is based, said of being on set: “It was like being there all over again. The level of detail, putting together exactly the same room, the camera angles, the lighting, the specifics of the table, the cables, the types of cameras, the carpet — everything is so ridiculously close.”
But there are some parts which divert slightly from the truth, or are dramatised to make it more of a fun watch or to fill in blanks.
What are the inaccuracies in Scoop?
Here are a few of the inaccuracies - or parts where ‘dramatic licence’ is used - in Scoop:
It took a bit longer than it seems to get the interview
In the programme it seems like it takes BBC producer Sam McAlister a matter of weeks to secure what would become one of the most famous interviews ever screened on British television. In fact, according to an interview with USA Today it took around 13 months of work. Initially Prince Andrew’s advisors got in touch to ask if he could come onto BBC Newsnight. McAlister declined, but offered a broader conversation. Seven months later the deal was done, much to McAlister’s surprise, as she admitted: "Most people never call back".
Negotions didn’t start in a local pub
The programme sees BBC producer Sam McAlister and Prince Andrew’s private secretary Amanda Thirsk meet in a bar for martinis to start negotions on the interview. In fact, McAlister has confirmed this didn’t happen - they actually met for tea at the palace.
Prince Andrew’s tabloid nickname may not have actually come up
In a memorable part of the programme used in trailers, when McAlister is invited by Thirsk to meet with Andrew to discuss the interview, she tells him he is know as ‘Randy Andy’. McAlister has said she can’t remember what exactly was said, but it is true that Princess Beatrice was at the meeting, and that Andrew said he would have to run the interview past his mum first.
Prince Andrew may not have taken a bath at the worst possible moment
In Scoop when the earth-shattering interview is broadcast Prince Andrew is so relaxed that he’s in the bath and only emerged when his phone starts to go into meltdown. We’ll never know if this is true, but it seems like the writers were having a bit of fun at his expense.
Who stars in Scoop?
The Scoop cast are as follows:
- Billie Piper as Sam McAlister (BBC producer who set up the interview)
- Gillian Anderson as Emily Maitlis (BBC journalist and interviewer)
- Keeley Hawes as Amanda Thirsk (Prince Andrew’s private secretary)
- Romola Garai as Esme Wren (Newsnight Editor)
- Rufus Sewell as Prince Andrew
How can I watch Scoop?
Scoop was released on Netflix on Friday, April 5. You can subscribe to Netflix from £4.99 per month (a single subscription with adverts).
