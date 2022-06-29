After being dropped from the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise in 2018, US actor Johnny Depp has reportedly been offered a deal to reprise his former role as the legendary pirate Captain Jack Sparrow.

Disney’s “$301 million” offer to Johnny Depp, true or false?

According to Poptopic, Disney is very interested to see Johnny Depp return to the big screen again.

The alleged $301 million USD offer to Johnny Depp from Disney is "made up" according to the actor's representative.

Their ‘insider source’ said that “the deal is reportedly for Johnny Depp to return as Jack Sparrow” and it is worth £301 million USD.

This insider also said “Disney are very interested in patching up their relationship with Johnny Depp.” However, a report released by NBC News says otherwise.

Depp’s representative has denied this rumoured report saying that “this is made up” while addressing Disney’s supposed multi-million offer.

Thus far, there is no firm evidence of the reported offer circulating the internet.

Why has Johnny Depp refused to work for Disney ever again?

Johnny Depp testified that Disney unceremoniously dropped him from the sixth ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ movie as a direct result of abuse allegations made against him by his ex-wife Amber Heard.

His legal team stated that Depp lost $22 million as a result of a Washington Post op-ed that Heard wrote, branding him as a domestic abuser.

Disney dropped the US actor which left Depp feeling he was “guilty until proven innocent” with Disney executives.

This year, a highly publicised defamation case between the former couple found the evidence in favour of Depp, highlighting Heard’s history of abusive behaviour.

The jury awarded Depp $10.35 million in damages after determining he was defamed by Heard.

Is it possible that Johnny Depp will reprise the role of Captain Jack?

In light of Depp’s representatives comments and declarations from the actor himself, it is thought unlikely he will return.

Heard’s lawyer Ben Rottenborn challenged the America actor during his cross-examination in the 2022 defamation trial, questioning Depp’s statement he made to the press.

“If Disney came to you with $300 million and a million alpacas, nothing on this earth would get you to go back and work with Disney on a ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ film, correct?” asked Mr Rottenborn.