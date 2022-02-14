Inventing Anna has gone straight to number one in the Netflix charts. Photo credit: Netflix.

It’s been two years in the making, but new Netflix true crime drama ‘Inventing Anna’ has finally hit our screens – and immediately rocketed to the top of the streaming giant’s charts.

The new release follows the gobsmacking life of Anna Sorokin – better known as Anna Delvey – and the con artist’s journey as she posed as a wealthy heiress to defraud banks, her rich friends and some of America’s classiest hotels.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The show focuses on a real life journalist, known as Vivian, who was given the role of investigating the fake heiress when Delvey shot to fame on social media, claiming to be a German heiress who exploded onto New York's social scene.

Who is in the Inventing Anna cast?

Playing the role of infamous fraudster Anna Sorokin is Julia Garner, star of Netflix hit series Ozark.

Anna Chlumsky (Uncle Buck, Hannibal) portrays the role of journalist Vivian Kent, who appears to be loosely based on Jessica Pressler.

Alongside the leading pair are Orange is the New Black's Laverne Cox who takes on the role of life coach Kacy Duke and Katie Lowes (Scandal) plays Rachel, one of Sorokin/Delvey’s friends.

Alexis Floyd (The Bold Type) plays Neff, a new guest at the hotel, and an aspiring filmmaker and that builds up a friendship with Delvey.

Where is Anna Delvey now?

She was sentenced in 2019 to ‘four to 12 years’ in prison after being convicted of defrauding banks, restaurants, hotel, and even a private jet operator out of close to $200,000, according to a report in The Guardian.

Following the judge’s ruling, she was sent to the Albion Correctional Facility in New York after being incarcerated in Rikers Island leading up to her hearing.

However, a year later in 2020 she expressed remorse at her actions during a parole meeting, saying she ‘completely understood’ many people had suffered due to her actions.

She had previously told The New York Times that she had no remorse for her actions, explicitly stating “I’m not sorry” – however, during this parole meeting, she claimed the reporter had taken hjer words out of context.

A year ago, in February of 2021, the 31-year-old Russian was released on parole after serving close to four years, with good behaviour cited as the reason for her early release.

While not confirmed, it is reported that she was a paid consultant on the Netflix TV hit and had actually met with Julia Garner, the actor portraying her.

And while the American courts ruled against Delvey receiving any of her earnings from Netflix, invoking the ‘Son of Sam’ law which prohibits criminals from profiting from their crimes, the Russia con artist was permitted to use her earnings in order to pay back the money she had taken from various banks.

She currently has an active Instagram account called @theannadelvey, though her Twitter account was suspended shortly after its creation.

Sadly for Delvey, 2022 has seen her back behind bars.

In 2021, it was revealed U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement stated that it would seek to deport her after she'd served her time after she had allegedly overstayed her visa.

Sorokin, who was born in Russia and grew up in Germany, had reportedly overstayed a 2017 visa before her arrest.

An immigration judge later refused her release, stating his belief that Delvey’s Instagram posts were evidence that she wasn't rehabilitated.