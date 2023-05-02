All Sections
Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton are the brains behind Inside No. 9 - and star in the majority of episodes.Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton are the brains behind Inside No. 9 - and star in the majority of episodes.
Inside No. 9 Best Episodes: These are the 10 highest rated episodes of Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton's black comedy anthology

The BBC’s darkly comic drama returned to out screens last week – with a strong episode featuring Phil Daniels and former Eastender Anita Dobson.

By David Hepburn
Published 2nd May 2023, 12:39 BST

‘Mother’s Ruin’ was technically the second episode of the eighth season of Inside No. 9 with the first, ‘The Bones of St. Nicholas’, broadcast over Christmas.

Future episodes in the series will star the likes of Frances Barber, Asim Chaudhry, Amanda Abbington and Robin Askwith – alongside creators Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton.

Each instalment is a different self-contained story, loosely linked together by the number 9 and containing elements of horror and comedy.

Here are the 10 episodes that have rated highest according to reviews collated by entertainment website IMDb.

Starring multi award winning actress Sheridan Smith, 'The 12 Days of Christine' is the best reviewed episode of Inside No. 9. The second episode of the second series, it tells the story of Christine by focussing on key dates and life events spread over 12 years.

1. The 12 Days of Christine

Starring multi award winning actress Sheridan Smith, 'The 12 Days of Christine' is the best reviewed episode of Inside No. 9. The second episode of the second series, it tells the story of Christine by focussing on key dates and life events spread over 12 years. Photo: Contributed

The second ever episode of Inside No' 9 comes in second place. Featuring Denis Lawson and ayvan Novak, 'A Quiet Night In' sees Shearsmith and Pemberton play a pair of useless burglars whose misadventures play out with nearly no dialogue.

2. A Quiet Night In

The second ever episode of Inside No' 9 comes in second place. Featuring Denis Lawson and ayvan Novak, 'A Quiet Night In' sees Shearsmith and Pemberton play a pair of useless burglars whose misadventures play out with nearly no dialogue. Photo: Contributed

The third episode of the third season comes in third in the all-time top Inside No. 9s. Guest starring Alexandra Roach, 'The Riddle of the Sphinx' sees a young woman taught how to solve crypic crosswords by a Cambridge academic.

3. The Riddle of the Sphinx

The third episode of the third season comes in third in the all-time top Inside No. 9s. Guest starring Alexandra Roach, 'The Riddle of the Sphinx' sees a young woman taught how to solve crypic crosswords by a Cambridge academic. Photo: Contributed

Featuring a starry cast including Nick Moran, Monica Dolan and Emilia Fox, 'Once Removed' was the third episode of series four. It tells the story of a house move that isn't what it first seems.

4. Once Removed

Featuring a starry cast including Nick Moran, Monica Dolan and Emilia Fox, 'Once Removed' was the third episode of series four. It tells the story of a house move that isn't what it first seems. Photo: Contributed

