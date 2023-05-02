The BBC’s darkly comic drama returned to out screens last week – with a strong episode featuring Phil Daniels and former Eastender Anita Dobson.
‘Mother’s Ruin’ was technically the second episode of the eighth season of Inside No. 9 with the first, ‘The Bones of St. Nicholas’, broadcast over Christmas.
Future episodes in the series will star the likes of Frances Barber, Asim Chaudhry, Amanda Abbington and Robin Askwith – alongside creators Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton.
Each instalment is a different self-contained story, loosely linked together by the number 9 and containing elements of horror and comedy.
Here are the 10 episodes that have rated highest according to reviews collated by entertainment website IMDb.
1. The 12 Days of Christine
Starring multi award winning actress Sheridan Smith, 'The 12 Days of Christine' is the best reviewed episode of Inside No. 9. The second episode of the second series, it tells the story of Christine by focussing on key dates and life events spread over 12 years. Photo: Contributed
2. A Quiet Night In
The second ever episode of Inside No' 9 comes in second place. Featuring Denis Lawson and ayvan Novak, 'A Quiet Night In' sees Shearsmith and Pemberton play a pair of useless burglars whose misadventures play out with nearly no dialogue. Photo: Contributed
3. The Riddle of the Sphinx
The third episode of the third season comes in third in the all-time top Inside No. 9s. Guest starring Alexandra Roach, 'The Riddle of the Sphinx' sees a young woman taught how to solve crypic crosswords by a Cambridge academic. Photo: Contributed
4. Once Removed
Featuring a starry cast including Nick Moran, Monica Dolan and Emilia Fox, 'Once Removed' was the third episode of series four. It tells the story of a house move that isn't what it first seems. Photo: Contributed