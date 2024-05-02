Inside No. 9 is returning to BBC Two and the iPlayer on Wednesday, May 8, for one final series of six episodes.
The swansong for Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton’s BAFTA Award-winning anthology series will feature a string of special guests, including Mark Bonnar (Guilt, Napoleon), Charlie Cooper (This Country, See How They Run), Matthew Kelly (Stars In Their Eyes, Cold Blood), Eddie Marsan (Vera Drake, Happy-Go-Lucky), Hayley Squires (I, Daniel Blake, Adult Material), and Susan Wokoma (Cheaters, Chewing Gum).
I total it means that fans will have 55 episodes to rewatch - here are 10 of the very best.
1. The 12 Days of Christine
Starring multi award winning actress Sheridan Smith, 'The 12 Days of Christine' is the best reviewed episode of Inside No. 9. The second episode of the second series, it tells the story of Christine by focussing on key dates and life events spread over 12 years. Photo: Contributed
2. A Quiet Night In
The second ever episode of Inside No' 9 comes in second place. Featuring Denis Lawson and ayvan Novak, 'A Quiet Night In' sees Shearsmith and Pemberton play a pair of useless burglars whose misadventures play out with nearly no dialogue. Photo: Contributed
3. The Riddle of the Sphinx
The third episode of the third season comes in third in the all-time top Inside No. 9s. Guest starring Alexandra Roach, 'The Riddle of the Sphinx' sees a young woman taught how to solve crypic crosswords by a Cambridge academic. Photo: Contributed
4. Once Removed
Featuring a starry cast including Nick Moran, Monica Dolan and Emilia Fox, 'Once Removed' was the third episode of series four. It tells the story of a house move that isn't what it first seems. Photo: Contributed