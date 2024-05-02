Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton are the brains behind Inside No. 9 - and star in the majority of episodes.Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton are the brains behind Inside No. 9 - and star in the majority of episodes.
Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton are the brains behind Inside No. 9 - and star in the majority of episodes.

Best Inside No. 9 Episodes: Here are the 10 highest rated episodes of the black comedy anthology

If you’ve not yet experienced the BBC creepy comedy series, here’s where to start.

By David Hepburn
Published 2nd May 2023, 12:39 BST
Updated 2nd May 2024, 11:56 BST

Inside No. 9 is returning to BBC Two and the iPlayer on Wednesday, May 8, for one final series of six episodes.

The swansong for Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton’s BAFTA Award-winning anthology series will feature a string of special guests, including Mark Bonnar (Guilt, Napoleon), Charlie Cooper (This Country, See How They Run), Matthew Kelly (Stars In Their Eyes, Cold Blood), Eddie Marsan (Vera Drake, Happy-Go-Lucky), Hayley Squires (I, Daniel Blake, Adult Material), and Susan Wokoma (Cheaters, Chewing Gum).

I total it means that fans will have 55 episodes to rewatch - here are 10 of the very best.

Starring multi award winning actress Sheridan Smith, 'The 12 Days of Christine' is the best reviewed episode of Inside No. 9. The second episode of the second series, it tells the story of Christine by focussing on key dates and life events spread over 12 years.

1. The 12 Days of Christine

Starring multi award winning actress Sheridan Smith, 'The 12 Days of Christine' is the best reviewed episode of Inside No. 9. The second episode of the second series, it tells the story of Christine by focussing on key dates and life events spread over 12 years. Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
The second ever episode of Inside No' 9 comes in second place. Featuring Denis Lawson and ayvan Novak, 'A Quiet Night In' sees Shearsmith and Pemberton play a pair of useless burglars whose misadventures play out with nearly no dialogue.

2. A Quiet Night In

The second ever episode of Inside No' 9 comes in second place. Featuring Denis Lawson and ayvan Novak, 'A Quiet Night In' sees Shearsmith and Pemberton play a pair of useless burglars whose misadventures play out with nearly no dialogue. Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
The third episode of the third season comes in third in the all-time top Inside No. 9s. Guest starring Alexandra Roach, 'The Riddle of the Sphinx' sees a young woman taught how to solve crypic crosswords by a Cambridge academic.

3. The Riddle of the Sphinx

The third episode of the third season comes in third in the all-time top Inside No. 9s. Guest starring Alexandra Roach, 'The Riddle of the Sphinx' sees a young woman taught how to solve crypic crosswords by a Cambridge academic. Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
Featuring a starry cast including Nick Moran, Monica Dolan and Emilia Fox, 'Once Removed' was the third episode of series four. It tells the story of a house move that isn't what it first seems.

4. Once Removed

Featuring a starry cast including Nick Moran, Monica Dolan and Emilia Fox, 'Once Removed' was the third episode of series four. It tells the story of a house move that isn't what it first seems. Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BBC