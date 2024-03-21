In pictures: Colin Firth pictured on set as Bathgate stands in for Lockerbie in new series

Colin Firth has been pictured on the set of an upcoming drama series where he plays the role of a grieving father after the Lockerbie bombing.

Firth will portray Dr Jim Swire, who has long campaigned for justice for his daughter Flora Swire after she died when the Pan Am flight 103 was blown out of the sky on December 21 1988.

He was pictured on Wednesday walking through a scene that appears to be set shortly after the plane debris collided with the town, killing 11 people on the ground.

In flight, there were 259 deaths – all of the passengers and crew.

The Sky series, filmed in Bathgate, West Lothian, sees Firth portraying the English doctor who “risks everything in memory of his daughter and the unflinching pursuit of truth and justice”.

The actor, 63, won an Academy Award and Bafta for playing George VI in The King’s Speech in 2010 and is known for Bridget Jones’s Diary and Love Actually.

Along with his wife Jane, Dr Swire has spearheaded a call for a full inquiry into Lockerbie.

