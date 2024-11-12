I'm A Celebrity Odds 2024: Here who is favourite to be king or queen of the jungle on Sunday

First broadcast in 2002, I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here is one of the most popular shows on British television, regularly attracting over nine million viewers.

Every autumn a group of celebs are abandoned in the Australian wilderness with little in the way of creature comforts and made to complete challenges to earn food - with the viewing public voting on who should win the title of King or Queen of the Jungle.

There have been 23 completed series thusfar, with last year’s winner being Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson.

This year’s edition is set to end on Sunday, December 8, with just nine campmates left.

Here’s how the bookies rate their chances.

1 . Coleen Rooney - 5/4 Television personality and footballer Wayne Rooney's wife, Coleen Rooney is the new favourite to win. 'Wagatha Christie' is 5/4 to be crowned. | Getty Images for Disney+

2 . Danny Jones - 7/4 McFly singer and lead guitarist Fanny Jones has been favourite to win since the cast was first announced. With days to go he's dropped down to second favourite at 7/4. | Getty Images

3 . Richard Coles - 4/1 The broadcaster and writer who has been both a Church of England priest and a pop star as part of The Communards has been one of this year's big successes. His odds of success have been slashed from 16/1 to 4/1. | Tim P. Whitby / Getty Images for