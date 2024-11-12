The latest group of campmates are about to go into the jungle.placeholder image
I'm A Celebrity Odds 2024: Here who is favourite to be king or queen of the jungle on Sunday

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 12th Nov 2024, 15:09 BST
Updated 3rd Dec 2024, 12:16 BST

There’s only a few days until we find out the winner of the reality television gameshow - and there’s a new favourite.

First broadcast in 2002, I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here is one of the most popular shows on British television, regularly attracting over nine million viewers.

Every autumn a group of celebs are abandoned in the Australian wilderness with little in the way of creature comforts and made to complete challenges to earn food - with the viewing public voting on who should win the title of King or Queen of the Jungle.

There have been 23 completed series thusfar, with last year’s winner being Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson.

This year’s edition is set to end on Sunday, December 8, with just nine campmates left.

Here’s how the bookies rate their chances.

Television personality and footballer Wayne Rooney’s wife, Coleen Rooney is the new favourite to win. 'Wagatha Christie' is 5/4 to be crowned.

1. Coleen Rooney - 5/4

Television personality and footballer Wayne Rooney’s wife, Coleen Rooney is the new favourite to win. 'Wagatha Christie' is 5/4 to be crowned. | Getty Images for Disney+

McFly singer and lead guitarist Fanny Jones has been favourite to win since the cast was first announced. With days to go he's dropped down to second favourite at 7/4.

2. Danny Jones - 7/4

McFly singer and lead guitarist Fanny Jones has been favourite to win since the cast was first announced. With days to go he's dropped down to second favourite at 7/4. | Getty Images

The broadcaster and writer who has been both a Church of England priest and a pop star as part of The Communards has been one of this year's big successes. His odds of success have been slashed from 16/1 to 4/1.

3. Richard Coles - 4/1

The broadcaster and writer who has been both a Church of England priest and a pop star as part of The Communards has been one of this year's big successes. His odds of success have been slashed from 16/1 to 4/1. | Tim P. Whitby / Getty Images for

Irish Love Island finalist and model Maura Higgins has seen her odds lengthen throughout the series and is now 16/1 to be crowned queen of the jungle.

4. Maura Higgins - 16/1

Irish Love Island finalist and model Maura Higgins has seen her odds lengthen throughout the series and is now 16/1 to be crowned queen of the jungle. | Getty Images

