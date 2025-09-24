Starring Peter Mullan and Robert Aramayo, I Swear follows the true story of Scottish Tourette's campaigner John Davidson MBE. | Graeme Hunter Pictures

Independent cinemas across Scotland will host free advance screenings of new drama I Swear, which follows the real story of Scottish Tourette's campaigner John Davidson MBE.

Audiences across Scotland will be able to catch screenings of powerful new film I Swear ahead of its official release.

The heartfelt drama is inspired by the life of Scottish campaigner John Davidson MBE, following his journey from misunderstood teenager with Tourette syndrome in the 1980s to a leading advocate for the understanding and acceptance of those with the condition in the present day.

Audiences across Scotland - and the rest of the UK - will have the chance to attend free advance screenings of I Swear on Monday, October 6 and Tuesday, October 7, before it is officially released in cinemas later that week.

I Swear stars Robert Aramayo, Peter Mullan, Maxine Peake, and Shirley Henderson. | Contributed

The showings will be hosted by Escapes, a British Film Institute supported initiative which dedicated to making cinema accessible for all.

With more than a dozen venues across Scotland set to participate, here are all the independent Scottish cinemas hosting screenings of I Swear and how you can book tickets.

What is I Swear about?

From acclaimed director Kirk Jones I Swear stars Robert Aramayo as John Davidson, with an cast which includes Peter Mullan, Maxine Peake and Shirley Henderson.

Diagnosed with Tourette syndrome aged 15, the “frank, funny and powerful” film follows John as he navigates his troubled teen years and the challenges of becoming an adult, before finding inspiration in the kindness of others.

Every cinema in Scotland showing free previews of I Swear

There are thirteen cinemas across Scotland which will host free screenings of I Swear on Monday, October 6 and Tuesday, October 7.

Birks Cinema, Aberfeldy

Lonsdale Cinema, Annan

Astoria Cinema, Ayr

Bo’ness Hippodrome, Bo'ness

Lanternhouse Cinema, Cumbernauld

Robert Burns Centre Film Theatre, Dumfries

Dominion Cinema, Edinburgh

Grosvenor Picture Theatre, Glasgow

Waterfront Cinema, Greenock

Eden Court, Inverness

The Phoenix Cinema, Kirkwall

Montrose Playhouse, Montrose

Merlin Thurso Cinema, Thurso

To be as inclusive as possible, each screening will include descriptive subtitles, with some venues around the UK - though none in Scotland - also offering Relaxed Screenings with slightly raised lighting, lowered volume, and no pre-show ads which designed for neurodivergent audiences, but open to all.

Escapes previously hosted screenings at the Grosvenor Picture Theatre, Glasgow. | Ingrid Mur

New venues and locations will be added to the Escapes website regularly.

How to book free I Swear screenings

If you would like to attend a preview of I Swear, you can visit the Escapes website or book using the Escapes Cinematik app.