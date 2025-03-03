Clare Balding is back to host television coverage of Crufts 2025. | Getty Images

You’ll be able to watch plenty of canine action on your television.

The world’s biggest and best dog show is returning this week, as over 20,000 pups make their way to the 135th year of Crufts.

Last year saw a Lagotto Romagnolo named Orca crowned Best in Show and all eyes will be on which perfect pooch will follow in his pawsteps.

Along with the prize rosettes handed out to the best examples of dozens of breeds and classes there will be plenty of other doggy action – including flyball, agility, heelwork to music, and The Kennel Club Hero Dog award.

When is Crufts 2025?

Crufts 2025 runs from March 6-9 and takes place at the NEC Birmingham.

If you’re able to make it there, tickets are still available here.

Can I watch Crufts 2025 on television?

One again highlights of Crufts will be shown on Channel 4 and More 4, including live coverage of the Best in Show trophy being awarded. There will be nearly 20 hours of coverage.

The broadcaster has covered Crufts since 2010 and this year marks the 75th anniversary of the show being televised.

Coverage will include all the most popular events including Flyball, Agility, Heelwork to Music, The Kennel Club Hero Dog award and the prestigious Best in Show.

Channel 4 will also be covering Scruffts, which gives crossbred dogs their moment in the spotlight.

Who will be presenting coverage of Crufts of television?

The coverage will be led by Clare Balding, who will be joined by returning with co-presenter Radzi Chinyanganya. There will also be two new faces - Paralympic Champion Ellie Simmonds and former professional rugby player Ed Jackson. Ellie and Ed will take to the halls of the Birmingham National Exhibition Centre presenting features, interviews and all the latest news from the biggest dog show in the world.

Resident vet Dr Paul Manktelow will also be offering viewers advice on best practices for looking after dogs throughout the coverage.

When is Crufts 2025 on television?

Here's when - and where - you can catch all the canine action:

Channel 4 Coverage

Thursday 6 March – 3pm to 4pm and 7.30pm to 9.30pm

– 3pm to 4pm and 7.30pm to 9.30pm Friday 7 March – 3pm to 4pm and 7.30pm to 9.30pm

– 3pm to 4pm and 7.30pm to 9.30pm Saturday 8 March – 2pm to 6.30pm and 7pm to 9pm

– 2pm to 6.30pm and 7pm to 9pm Sunday 9 March – 2pm to 6.30pm and , 7pm to 9pm

More 4 Coverage

Thursday 6 March – 6.30pm to 7.30pm

– 6.30pm to 7.30pm Friday 7 March – 6.30pm to 7.30pm

What is the full schedule for Crufts 2025?

Here’s what’s happening in the Main Arena on each of the four days.

Day 1 - Terrier & Hound (Thursday, March 6)

8.15am Agility Crufts Novice Cup (Jumping)

9.25am: Agility Championships - Large/Intermediate (Jumping)

10.30am: Heelwork to Music Competition

11.50am: Break

12.30pm: Agility Crufts Novice Cup Final (Agility)

1.25pm: Agility Champs Large/Intermediate (Agility)

2.15pm:

Young Kennel Club -Jumping Cup

3.10pm: Flyball - The Last 16

3.50pm: Heelwork to Music Competition Winner

3.55pm: West Midlands Police Display

4.25pm: Break

5pm: Agility Championships - Large/Intermediate Final

5.40pm: Junior Warrant Competition Final1

6pm: Breeders Competition Final

6.25pm: Group judging (Terrier) and presentation

7.15pm: Group judging (Hound)

8.05pm: Programme Ends

Day 2 - Utility & Toy (Friday, March 7)

8.30am: Joe Cartledge Memorial International Junior Handling competition

10.20am: Agility - Crufts Medium ABC & Intermediate/Large Novice ABC Final (Jumping)

11am: Agility - Crufts Singles Heat - S/M/I/L - Jumping

11.55am: Freestyle Heelwork to Music competition

1.30pm: Agility - Crufts Singles Heat - S/M/I/L - Agility

2.25pm: Agility – Crufts Medium ABC and Intermediate/Large Novice ABC Final (Agility)

3.10pm: Flyball – Team – The Last 16

3.50pm: Freestyle Heelwork to Music Competition Winner

3.55pm: West Midlands Police Dog Display

4.20pm: Break

5.05pm: Agility – Crufts Singles Final: Small, Medium, Intermediate and Large (Agility)

5.50pm: Vulnerable Breeds Competition Final

6.15pm: Joe Cartledge Memorial International Junior Handling competition Final Judging

6.35pm: Group Judging (Utility) and Presentation

7.25pm: Group Judging (Toy) and Presentation

8.15pm: Programme Ends

Day 3 - Gundog (Saturday, March 8)

8.15am: Crufts – International Invitation – Large (Jumping)

9am: Scruffts semi-final

10am: Good Citizen Dog Training Scheme Display

10.30am: Hoopers display

11am: Southern Golden Retriever Display Team

11.20am: West Midlands Police Display

11.50am: Heelwork to Music – Freestyle International Competition

1.40pm: Agility – International Invitation – Large (Agility)

2.20pm: Young Kennel Club - Agility Dog of the Year Finals

3.40pm: Flyball – YKC Flyball finals followed by Team quarter finals

4.25pm: Break

4.50pm: Show Opening and Parade

5pm: Agility – International Invitation - Large – Agility Finals

5.40pm: Scruffts final

6.05pm: Heelwork to Music – Freestyle International Winner

6.10pm: Obedience Champion (Bitch) and Reserve (Bitch) Display

6.25pm: Gundog display

6.45pm: Gamekeepers competition final

7pm: Group Judging (Gundog) and Presentation

7.50pm: Programme Ends

Day 4 - Working & Pastoral (Sunday, March 9)