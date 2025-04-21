How to watch Conclave: Streaming options, cast, filming locations, reception, and how much is true

Ralph Fiennes and Stanley Tucci star in Conclave | Contributed

One of the most critically-acclaimed films of the last year is available to stream and watch at home.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Set in the Vatican City, Conclave tells the story of a new Pope being selected.

The film won a cabinet-full of trophies, including four BAFTA awards, a Golden Globe, a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, and the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay (it was nominated for a further seven trophies).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Directed by Edward Berger, who is one of the favourites to helm the next James Bond film, it’s a twisty treat of a film that keeps audiences guessing until the very end.

Here’s what you need to know.

Where can I watch Conclave?

Conclave is available to buy on DVD and to rent on most streaming platforms. Subscribers to Amazon Prime can watch it for free..

Who is in Conclave?

The main cast of the film is as follows:

Ralph Fiennes as Thomas Cardinal Lawrence

as Thomas Cardinal Lawrence Stanley Tucci as Aldo Cardinal Bellini

as Aldo Cardinal Bellini John Lithgow as Joseph Cardinal Tremblay

as Joseph Cardinal Tremblay Sergio Castellitto as Goffredo Cardinal Tedesco

as Goffredo Cardinal Tedesco Isabella Rossellini as Sister Agnes

as Sister Agnes Lucian Msamati as Joshua Cardinal Adeyemi

as Joshua Cardinal Adeyemi Carlos Diehz as Vincent Cardinal Benitez

as Vincent Cardinal Benitez Brían F. O'Byrne as Monsignor Raymond O'Malley

as Monsignor Raymond O'Malley Merab Ninidze as Cardinal Sabbadin

as Cardinal Sabbadin Thomas Loibl as Archbishop Mandorff

as Archbishop Mandorff Jacek Koman as Archbishop Woźniak

as Archbishop Woźniak Loris Loddi as Cardinal Villanueva

Was Conclave filmed in the Vatican?

Perhaps unsurprisingly, filming is not allowed in the Vatican, so the filmmakers had to use other locations to make it look like the city state. Most of the filming took place in nearby buildings in Rome, although the Sistine Chapel was re-created on a soundstage and Michelangelo's ceiling is a computer-generated replica.

How much of Conclave is true?

While the story and characters that feature in Conclave are fictional, much of the procedures and traditions depicted are pretty accurate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The assembled cardinals are sequestered as is shown in the film, with little in the way of contact with the outside world, in order to elect a new Pope.

The way in which they vote is also accurately portrayed in the film, with each cardinal placing his vote into bowl and reciting an oath in Latin. The ballots are then sewn together with a needle and thread, then burned with a chemical to send smoke into the air above the Vatican - black smoke meaning stalemate and white meaning a Pope has been selected.

Where does the story of Conclave come from?

Conclave is based on a best-selling book by English author Robert Harris which was published in 2016. The film stays fairly faithful to the plot.