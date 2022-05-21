While the season has ended, the BBC will be airing a special looking back at the most recent season of the Scottish Premiership.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When will Sportscene: How the league was won air?

Celtic celebrate with the league trophy after the cinch Premiership match at Celtic Park, Glasgow. Picture date: Saturday May 14, 2022.

Sportscene will takes a look back at the how the 2021/22 Scottish Premiership title was won.

The show will air on the BBC Scotland channel on Friday, May 27th at 10:30pm.

A repeat of the show will also be broadcast on BBC Scotland on Sunday May 29th at 7:15pm.

How the league was won Iplayer?

How the league was won will be available on BBC Iplayer shortly after broadcast.

Who features on the show?