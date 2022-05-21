While the season has ended, the BBC will be airing a special looking back at the most recent season of the Scottish Premiership.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When will Sportscene: How the league was won air?
Sportscene will takes a look back at the how the 2021/22 Scottish Premiership title was won.
The show will air on the BBC Scotland channel on Friday, May 27th at 10:30pm.
A repeat of the show will also be broadcast on BBC Scotland on Sunday May 29th at 7:15pm.
How the league was won Iplayer?
How the league was won will be available on BBC Iplayer shortly after broadcast.
Who features on the show?
The show will look back on the previous season and will feature the likes of Pat Bonnar and John Hartson.