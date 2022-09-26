Warning, this article contains mild spoilers for House of the Dragon and George R. R. Martin’s Fire & Blood

House of the Dragon will depict a deadly civil war which took place 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. It is named the Dance of Dragons, as the Targaryen family turns on itself and dragonriders fight dragonriders.

The ruling house splits into two factions, either supporting Princess Rhaenyra’s claim to the Iron Throne or Alicent Hightower’s son Aegon Targaryen. The sides are known as the blacks (supporting Rhaenyra) and the greens (supporting Aegon).

These are the main dragons which will fight in House of the Dragon, the Game of Thrones prequel series (HBO)

Producers have said around 17 dragons will appear in the series throughout its runtime, from Caraxes the Blood Wyrm to Vhagar, the legendary mount of Queen Visenya. However, not all of them will see combat.

While in Game of Thrones we only had one dragon fight, during the Long Night episode, House of the Dragon will see multiple. These are the main dragons which are set to fight throughout the war, according to George R.R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood, which is a history of the Targaryen family in Westeros.

Caraxes

Caraxes the Blood Wyrm is ridden by Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith). Like the Rogue Prince, he is a volatile and chaotic creature with a flare for violence. The Blood Wyrm has a serpentine body, as his nickname suggests, with wings on his feet to help propel him into the air.

Caraxes is one of the most formidable dragons at the time of the Dance. Unlike many of the other dragons, who have spent their lives in the dragon pit, he has experience at fighting, having been unleashed during the War of the Stepstones.

The Blood Wyrm joins a number of battles in the Dance of Dragons, including a memorable moment at Harrenhall known as the Battle Above the God’s Eye.

Vhagar

Vhagar is the largest dragon in Westeros at the time of the Dance for Dragons. She is one of the three legendary dragons who invaded Westeros with Aegon the Conqueror and his three sisters, sparking the Targaryen dynasty.

Enormous and battle-hardened, Vhagar is a huge strategic advantage during the civil war, and whoever rides her is almost unstoppable.

Originally ridden by Queen Visenya Targaryen and then Baelon the Brave, in House of the Dragon Vhagar is ridden by Laena Velaryon (Nanna Blondell), the daughter of Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best) and Corlys Velaryon (Steve Touissant), the Sea Snake.

In the Dance of Dragons, Vhagar fights at least three other dragons and lays waste to whole towns.

Sunfyre

Sunfyre the Golden is a magnificent dragon described as the most beautiful ever seen. As his name suggests, his scales are gleaming gold which shine like “beaten gold” in the sunlight. He also spurts golden flames and has pale pink wing membranes.

Sunfyre is the mount of Aegon Targaryen (Ty Tennant, Tom Glynn-Carney), who is the son of Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) and King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine). Many believe Prince Aegon should be the heir to the Iron Throne rather than Rhaenyra as he is Viserys’ firstborn son.

Despite being a young dragon, Sunfyre is huge and formidable. He fights in a crucial battle early on in the Dance of Dragons, and plays a key role in the war.

Meleys

Meleys the Red Queen is a scarlet she-dragon ridden by Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best), the Queen Who Never Was. Once flown by Princess Alyssa Targaryen, in her prime she was considered one of the swiftest dragons in Westeros.

However, at the time of the Dance of Dragons, Meleys is said to have grown lazy. Despite this, she is still fearsome, cunning and battle-hardened.

As she is an old dragon, the Red Queen is one of the largest during the Dance, around the size of Caraxes. Meleys is ridden by Rhaenys during the Battle of Rook’s Rest.

Vermithor

We haven't met Vermithor yet on House of the Dragon, but the Bronze Fury was the mount of the previous King Jaehaerys Targaryen. At around 100-years-old, he is thought to be one of the largest dragons alive at the time of the Dance.

During the war, he is ridden by Hugh Hammer, a blacksmith’s son and Targaryen bastard who hasn't been introduced in the show yet. Vermithor joins many battles during the Dance of Dragons, including in the Battle of the Gullet and a furious dragon showdown at Tumbleton.

Seasmoke

The mount of Laenor Velaryon (Theo Nate, John MacMillan), in the show Seasmoke joins forces with Daemon Targaryen and Caraxes in the Battle of the Stepstones.

A silver-grey beast, Seasmoke has the advantage of his colouring camouflaging him while flying in clouds and sea mist. He is one of five dragons which are unleashed during the Battle of the Gullet, and he also fights in the Second Battle of Tumbleton.

Tessarion

A young cobalt and copper dragon, Tessarion is ridden by Viserys Targaryen and Alicent Hightower’s youngest son, Prince Daeron Targaryen. The Blue Queen, as she is nicknamed, breathes blue flame and is the youngest dragon of fighting size during the Dance of Dragons.