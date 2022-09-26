This week we say goodbye to Milly Alcock and Emily Carey, who have been celebrated for their performances as young versions of Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower.
House of the Dragon has leapt forward 10 years from the previous episode, with a number of major characters having their actors switched.
Here’s a guide to the main cast members who have changed – and the new characters who will be introduced in the Game of Thrones show.
1. Rhaenyra
Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen will switch from being played by Milly Alcock to Emma D'Arcy. Rhaenyra is a child at the beginning of House of the Dragon, but when Emma D'Arcy takes over she will have a number of children, so it makes sense to use an older actress.
2. Alicent Hightower
Queen Alicent Hightower, originally portrayed by Emily Carey, will now be played by Olivia Cooke. Showrunners told Olivia Cooke Alicent is like a "woman for Trump" prior to her taking on the role.
3. Laenor Velaryon
Laenor Velaryon, the husband of Rhaenyra Targaryen, will switch from younger actor Theo Nate to older actor John MacMillan. The character had his heart broken in Episode 5 when his lover Joffrey Lonmouth was killed by Ser Criston Cole.
4. Laena Velaryon
Laena Velaryon, Laenor's sister and the daughter of Rhaenys Targaryen and Corlys Velaryon, will switch from younger actress Savannah Steyn to Nanna Blondell. Laena is now married to Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), and has two children with him.
