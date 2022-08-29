House of the Dragon is transporting viewers to a Westeros where Targaryens and their dragons reign. It may take place 200 years before Game of Thrones, but people are drawing connections between characters on the new show and those who featured in its predecessor.

Though they clearly have their own personalities and motivations, there are characters in House of the Dragon who can be compared to characters in Game of Thrones.

Let’s have a look at some of the cast in House of the Dragon – and their Game of Thrones parallels.

1. Rhaenyra and Daenerys Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) has been compared to Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) of Game of Thrones. Rhaenyra may be Daenerys' great, great great (etc) grandma, but the similarities are evident. They are both young Targaryen women who are underestimated by men. They both have a birthright, are dragonriders, have a fierce will and - crucially - spectacular eyebrows. Photo: HBO Photo Sales

2. Alicent and Margaery Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey) is being compared to both Margaery Tyrell and Cersei Lannister - and she probably sits somewhere in the middle. Like both characters, she is from a powerful Westerosi house and plays the game of thrones skilfully to both advance herself and her family. Photo: HBO Photo Sales

3. Otto and Tywin Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) shares some similarities with both Tywin Lannister and Littlefinger from Thrones. Like Tywin, he is a clever and ambitious Hand of the King. He is also a schemer, like Littlefinger, but perhaps not as cunning - and with a slightly stronger moral compass. Photo: HBO Photo Sales

4. Viserys and Ned Stark King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) could be compared to both Ned Stark and Robert Baratheon - though he is not nearly as likeable as either. He's fairly honourable and tries to do the right thing - but has a fatal flaw which leads to all kinds of chaos. Photo: HBO Photo Sales