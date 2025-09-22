Anthony Boyle, Louis Partridge and Fionn O’Shea talk to Lynn Rusk about the complex family dynamics in Steven Knight’s upcoming Netflix series House of Guinness.

Few dynasties command as much intrigue as the Guinness family, the force behind turning their dry stout into a household name.

Now, a new series from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight brings to life the real scandals, power struggles and generational secrets of Ireland’s most iconic family.

House of Guinness reimagines the fallout from Sir Benjamin Guinness’s death, set against the backdrop of 19th-century Dublin and New York.

Fionn O'Shea, Louis Partridge, Anthony Boyle and Emily Fairn in House of Guinness

The grandson of Arthur Guinness, who famously signed a 9,000-year lease on St James’s Gate Brewery in 1759, Sir Benjamin is credited with driving the brewery’s extraordinary success.

The show delves into the far-reaching impact of his will on the futures of his four adult children: Arthur, played by Derry Girls actor Anthony Boyle, Edward portrayed by Enola Holmes actor Louis Partridge, Anne played by The Responder star Emily Fairn and Benjamin portrayed by Normal People actor Fionn O’Shea.

The eight-part series also features Happy Valley actor James Norton, Game Of Thrones stars Jack Gleeson and Michael McElhatton and True Detective: Night Country actress Dervla Kirwan.

Belfast-born Boyle says the series feels like a Succession-style period drama.

Ann Skelly as Adelaide Guinness

“The reason I was attracted to this show wasn’t necessarily the actual pint of Guinness itself, it was more to do with the characters involved,” explains the 31-year-old actor.

“Steven’s script was what really drew me to this, and how layered and complex the characters are and he has taken licence with real history.

“It was the sort of relationship between the brothers that I liked. It felt like a period drama but like a Succession sort of style family which is something that really interested me.”

Boyle, whose character Arthur is the eldest son, was given joint stewardship of the brewery along with his youngest brother Edward.

“Arthur is less interested in the brewery and is a bit more of a renaissance man,” says Boyle.

“He likes f***ing, likes drinking and likes having the crack and unfortunately after his father dies, he receives his will and has to run this brewery and does not want to be doing that.

“He would rather be in London having fun but instead, he has to come back to Dublin and that is where the story begins.”

House of Guinness also explores the political landscape in Ireland at the time and highlights the class system.

“Arthur is political and wants Home Rule,” explains Boyle.

“In Ireland we would call them a “West Brit”, someone who is looking over to England and wants to be more English than Irish, and renounces his Irishness.

“So, there is this over-looming threat from the IRB, who are the The Irish Republic of Brotherhood, the first version of the IRA.

“They obviously are opposing that and would like Ireland to be ruled as a 32-county socialist republic so there is a little bit of drama between those two bloody people.”

Partridge, 22, says his character Edward feels a lot of responsibility for keeping the family together.

“He is under a lot of pressure,” explains London-born Partridge.

“He is someone who loves strategy and making things happen and I think he feels a lot of responsibility for keeping the family together and showing public face.

“He feels like he must take on the burden of his siblings who in his mind are unruly and are going to cause the destruction of this thing that he is hoping to build up.”

O’Shea, 28, plays Benjamin, the middle son who was passed over by his father in the family brewing business.

“Benjamin is the wayward child in the Guinness family, who is not involved in any of the brewing business, and he is battling his own demons and has a drug and gambling addiction,” explains the Dublin-born actor.

“He has a pretty tumultuous relationship with Arthur, and we spent a lot of time exploring what that childhood might have looked like.

“With his sister Anne, though, she’s probably the person Ben is closest to in the family. What brings them together, I think, is the fact that neither of them inherited anything from the will or had the chance to take part in the business, they were the forgotten children of the family.”

O’Shea says audiences will be surprised to learn about the complicated family dynamics behind the brewery.

“The brand is so synonymous with Irish culture,” explains O’Shea.

“I think people are aware of Arthur starting the brewery but are less aware of the family and the dynasty as a whole.

“I think people will probably be surprised at how complicated the family behind the brewery are.”

McElhatton, 62, who plays John Potter, the Guinness family’s long-serving butler, says the series is unique as upper-class Irish people during this period have rarely been covered on screen.

“What is interesting about it is the portrayal of the middle and upper classes on screen,” explains the Dublin-born actor.

“Historically, Irish cinema has focused on the working class, the Troubles in Northern Ireland, or rural life.

“Middle-class and affluent people, especially during this period, have rarely been represented.

“I think the characters are fantastic, and the relationships are really strong.

“Often, it’s these connections that keep an audience engaged, as people care about the characters, identify with them, and want to see what happens next.

“The writing is excellent, and the cast is great. I think it’s going to look fantastic. Plus, it’s Irish, not English, and that will give it a slightly different edge.”