Boba Fett did make a (brief) return to his own show this episode, but the main focus of Episode 6 of The Book of Boba Fett is certainly on other characters from the Star Wars universe.

We saw the return of Ahsoka, Grogu, Luke Skywalker, Cobb Vanth, and the mysterious stranger emerging from the desert.

Here’s a look at what the appearance of these characters could mean and what we can make of ‘From the Desert Comes a Stranger’.

Who is Cad Bane?

This swift sharpshooter didn’t reveal his identity to Cobb Vanth, but Star Wars fans will know him as Cad Bane.

Cad Bane was a Duros bounty hunter during the Clone Wars, around the same time as Boba Fett's own father, Jango Fett.

Here's all you need to know about The Book of Boba Fett Episode 6. Photo: Disney.

He specialised in fighting Jedis, with legendary battles with both Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker.

Notable clients of Cad Bane include Jabba the Hutt, Count Dooku, and Darth Sidious.

Now, it seems he works for the Pyke Syndicate, defending their trade of spice in Tatooine.

He’s instantly recognisable with his glowing red eyes and blue skin, concealed until the last minute under a cowboy hat in Episode 6.

Cad Bane returns, revealing his unmistakable face underneath the brim of his cowboy hat. Photo: Disney.

What happened to Cad Bane in The Book of Boba Fett finale?

Cad Bane returned to taunt and battle it out with Boba Fett in the season finale, with quips referencing how Cad Bane was last spotted in the same era as Jango Fett.

Bane alludes to being somewhat of a mentor to Boba, stating that this will be his “last lesson” as he prefers to deliver the killing blast to Boba’s unprotected head.

However, Boba’s training with the Sand People of Tatooine comes in handy, as he sweeps Cad Bane’s feet from under him with the staff and fatally stabs him.

This is a poetic final gift from the family of locals who took in and saved Boba Fett in the desert at the beginning of the series.

Did Mark Hamill play Luke Skywalker in Episode 6?

The de-ageing of Luke Skywalker was far better in The Book of Boba Fett than the slightly ‘Uncanny Valley’ effect of his return in The Mandalorian.

It’s unclear exactly who is involved in what stage of the process, with Mark Hamill’s name in the artistic credits at the end of the show, Graham Hamilton listed as Performance Artist – Jedi, and Scott Land as Stunt Double – Jedi.