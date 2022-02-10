Valentine’s Day is around the corner which means love is in the air on Netflix.

First airing on Netflix back in 2020, Love Is Blind took the world by storm with its unique take on blind dates: setting up couples in pods to have multiple blind dates, then pick someone to marry without seeing their face.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The couples then have to live with one another, meet each other’s families, and do all the other things that newly engaged couples would do.

Finally, they need to decide whether they want to get married in a few weeks time, which is shown by whether each person will show up to the altar on the big day.

Millions of people tuned in to watch the couples match up and battle their way the joys and miseries of coupledom in the first season.

Now a second season of the TV show is on its way; here’s what you need to know.

When does Love Is Blind Season 2 come out on Netflix?

The first five episodes of the new season of the show will come out on Netflix on February 11th.

The next four will then drop a week later on February 18th.

The finale will then air another week later on February 25th.

At first, the cast can only speak to their prospective dates from these pods. Photo: Love Is Blind / Kinetic Content.

Who’s in the cast of Love Is Blind Season 2?

At the beginning of the show, the cast are separated into male and female contestants.

Here are all the men on the upcoming season of the show:

- Abhishek, 33, vet/DJ

The contestants don't see each other's faces until after they've chosen their partner. Photo: Love Is Blind / Kinetic Content.

- Brandon, 36, insurance broker

- Brian, 32, advertising strategist

- Haseeb, 28, lawyer

- Joey, 30, business consultant

- Jarrette, 32, project manager

- Jason, 31, flight attendant

- Jeremy, 36, entrepreneur

- Julius, 39, logistics manager

- Kyle, 29, glazier

- Nick, 36, vice president of marketing

- Rocky, 30 executive

- Salvador, 31, executive assistant

- Shayne, 32, estate agent

- Vito, 30, pizzeria owner

Of course, these men will also need their women counterparts to chat to in the pods.

Here are the women taking part in Love Is Blind Season Two:

- Mallory, 32, communications manager

- Juhie, 31, clinical therapist

- Kara, 32, client services manager

- Hope, 32, sales manager

- Aja, 28, paralegal

- Iyanna, 27, programme coordinator

- Shea’na, 36, events director

- Trisha, 30, broker

- Shaina, 32, hairstylist

- Caitlin, 31, salesperson

- Chassidy, 34, business owner

- Danielle, 29, marketing director

- Deepti, 31, data analyst

- Natalie, 29, consulting manager

- Olivia, 29, recruiter

There have also been some early pictures showing what the incoming contestants look like ahead of its release date.

Is there a trailer for Love Is Blind Season 2 on Netflix?

The trailer for the new season came out on February 2nd.